Emma Willis has revealed that ‘The Voice’ fans have more live shows to look forward to this year, telling The Huffington Post UK that the knockouts will not be pre-recorded for the current series.

When the show was broadcast on the BBC, the third stage of the competition was recorded ahead of time, but that’s about to change.

Ian West/PA Wire Emma Willis

Speaking at the show’s press launch, she told us: “The knockouts are live… Should I be saying this? I don’t know if I should.”

After checking that it was fine to let the cat out of the bag, Emma continued: “It will be very immediate, when it’s pre-recorded, they edit the show and put it out.

“This time it will be live so everything will be seen.”

Ian West/PA Wire This year's 'The Voice' coaches

The alteration is ITV’s second tweak to the show’s (admittedly complicated) format, and it means the hopefuls face at least an extra week of performing live in front of the nation.

Their first change makes the initial blind auditions far more brutal, as if none of the coaches push their buzzes, the hopeful has to leave the stage without rereceiving any feedback.

‘The Voice’ will make its ITV debut on Saturday (7 January), and we also caught up with returning coach Sir Tom Jones. See what he had to say in the video below…

'The Voice' UK: Where Are They Now?

'The Voice' UK: Where Are They Now? 1 of 12 Jermain Jackman It wasn't until the third series of The X Factor that it found its first international star in winner Leona Lewis. With Jermain Jackman's much-anticipated debut album due for release in March, time will tell if he can be The Voice's first ever break-out star... Share this slide: Dave J Hogan via Getty Images