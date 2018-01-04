Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images

Asked if she would have liked have seen things evened up, Jennifer told HuffPost UK at the show’s press launch: “No! What other girl do you need?! “A girl always wants to be the only girl,” she said. “The only other girl I have room for is my lady Emma [Willis, the host of ‘The Voice’].” Jennifer continued: “I didn’t really think about it, to be honest. Here at J-Hud Productions, we welcome anyone. “I love working with Will, I love working with Tom and Olly, and if it was a girl I’d have loved working with her just the same, but I’m happy to be here and be the only girl. Keep it that way!”

Jennifer with her 'Voice UK' co-stars

When the same question was posed to Emma, she said it was not a matter of “male and female”. “In a world of equality, it would be lovely to have two females and two males,” she said, “But what we need are people who are dedicated and invested in finding, nurturing and looking after the people we find on the show. “Jennifer, the minute she arrived I was like, ‘I want you to be my best friend. I love you.’ “These guys are busy, so it’s scheduling as well, it’s finding the time to commit to the show.”

Paloma Faith was "pissed off" about being the only woman on the 2016 series