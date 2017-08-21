Remember in January when Volkswagen revealed a brand-new version of the iconic VW camper van? You may also remember that VW claimed it was just a concept and that there was no guarantee that it would be going into production. Well we have some good news, it is, and here’s what it could look like:

While it’s officially called the I.D. Buzz, there’s no mistaking that huge logo and glorious box shape, this is the brand-new Microbus or as we all know it the VW camper van. What’s even more impressive about this news is that VW isn’t just carrying over the design of the car, it has also confirmed that just like its concept version the new car will be fully-electric.

It’ll also come sporting a fully autonomous driving mode for those of you who would rather take in the view than actually drive the car. Inside there’s a minimalist but extremely high-tech interior sporting a dock for your iPad as well as a large wheel with what appear to be touch-sensitive controls.

While it’s important to point out that the finished product won’t look exactly like the model you’re seeing here the good news is it’ll be pretty close. You’ll probably lose the tablet to be replaced with VW’s own media system, and the wheel will almost certainly change too. Externally however what you’re looking at is a pretty accurate representation of the car you’ll actually be able to go out and buy.

With an electric motor, the car’s batteries can be stored in the floor allowing for even more storage space. There’s no word on range but with a 2022 release date you can expect it to be at the very least on par with today’s Tesla Model S.