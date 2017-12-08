Suzie Blake The Wall Of Shamed

Slut-shaming. Period-shaming. Body-shaming. Mum-shaming. Women are subjected to gender-based shame all the time and while derogatory comments are often downplayed, the reality is many women they have a long-lasting impact. Now, one artist is inviting women (and girls) to take a huge weight off their shoulders by sharing their experiences in a safe and anonymous space. Suzie Blake, 37, from Melbourne, Australia, created an installation called 'The Wall Of Shamed' so women could write down the nasty comments made about their bodies or the things people said to them which were derogatory, sexist or abusive. Suzie tells HuffPost UK that the work has been both heartwarming and heart-wrenching: "The stories are so sad, but seeing that there are so many of them and they are often so similar gives each woman a sense of mutual understanding – a sense of solidarity. As individuals we are static, but as a group we can move mountains."

Suzie Blake "Can I borrow her for the weekend?"

Suzie Blake "I was 18 years old. The 1st comment from the gym instructor was, 'If you lost some weight you would look good'. I am now well into my 60s and have never forgotten how ordinary I felt."

Suzie Blake "People wrote about me on the desks at school."

The wall, located at the Victorian College of the Arts Masters Graduate Exhibition (Melbourne, Australia), is scattered with upsetting and often heartbreaking comments detailing what some women have been subjected to. Suzie says the ones relating to rape are particularly harrowing. One of the messages reads: “The man who raped me when I was fourteen told me I had ‘charging rhinoceros thighs’.” Another says: “We were discussing recent rapes in our city when a friend who is a law enforcement officer said to me, ‘You don’t need to worry. You’re too ugly to be raped’.” What’s deeply saddening is that while some of the comments came from strangers on the street, an alarming number of women were shamed by their boyfriends and husbands. One admission reads: “My first serious boyfriend and the first person I had sex with told me that I couldn’t be on top during sex because I was too big to be on top.”

Suzie Blake "Do you really need another donut?" My ex-husband.

Suzie Blake "'You married outside of your league.' I know I shouldn't give his opinion so much weight, but I can't shake it from my mind. It plays in my head when I am with my husband and I feel ugly and inadequate."

Suzie Blake "My husband and I went away for a long weekend to celebrate our first wedding anniversary. He spent most of the weekend pointing out random women we would see and saying, 'If you ever get that fat I'll leave you'."

Suzie’s work was originally inspired by an exploration of teen pregnancy and the way teen mums are treated in society - but it soon spiralled into something bigger. “I am a feminist artist and I tend to research and try to understand issues that affect women in particular,” she explains. “I try to combat these issues through my work. I feel that teen pregnancy is often ignored in mainstream feminism and I find that problematic. “I think the shame piled on to pregnant teenage girls is unlike any other in our society – and it’s deplorable. I mean, let’s be honest, they’re all doing it! I could have got pregnant as a teenager, so could my sister and half of our mates. It happens.” Teens aren’t the only group who are shamed, either. “I know of older women who got pregnant and had to give their babies away, or were totally ostracised in their community,” Suzie adds. “Not only that, in so many parts of the world abortion is not an option, or it’s impossible to undertake, or worse illegal.”

Suzie Blake "I was 12 and I wouldn't let a boy 'finger' me and the boys teased me that I was frigid. I didn't even know what that meant."

Suzie Blake "Boys in my class say that I can't play soccer or footy but I can. (H - age 7)"