The Waugh Zone Friday December 1, 2017

Exactly two years ago today, when Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership was in its infancy, one Labour MP summed up his party’s mood with this immortal line: “Every day is like opening an advent calendar of shit”. As Theresa May plans her own countdown to Christmas, she faces not just Brexit hurdles but also the threat of yet another Cabinet resignation.

Yes, today’s political advent calendar contains an unwelcome present: a former police detective claims Damian Green viewed “thousands” of pornographic images on a desktop computer in his Parliamentary office. Neil Lewis, who has not spoken publicly before, told the BBC he had examined the computer during a 2008 inquiry into government leaks and was “in no doubt whatsoever” that Green had accessed legal pornography “extensively”.

A friend of Green’s told me this morning that he was “gobsmacked” by the new allegations, adding that it was “ridiculous” to suggest he had enough spare time on his hands to spend hours viewing porn. Green has put out at statement denying the claims. Andrew Mitchell, who himself had a run-in with the cops over Plebgate, told Today that Green had assured him he was telling the truth: “that’s good enough and I believe him”. Yet ex-cop Lewis said: “In between browsing pornography, he was sending emails from his account, his personal account, reading documents... it was ridiculous to suggest anybody else could have done it.”

Will Sue Gray accept his word too? She’s the ‘Propriety and Ethics’ chief at the Cabinet Office and the lead investigator into claims of Green’s inappropriate conduct. The Sun cites sources saying Gray’s report will be ‘damning’ and Green will face serious criticism, not least for the way he publicly responded to the claims (fellow MPs were struck by the way he amended his denials). Even today, the Green defence seems an odd one, with allies stressing that the porn is ‘legal’ (and one crumb of comfort from Detective Lewis, it’s not ‘extreme’). It’s unclear if Green broke the ministerial code, yet even if he hasn’t, will Theresa May still stand by her old friend and deputy if he’s not been fully honest? Downing Street keeps telling us the inquiry process is “not complete” but sources tell me the report is already finished. It’s extraordinary that Gray didn’t contact Lewis to hear his version of events. Surely she has to call him in and the report has to make a judgement call on whether Green or Lewis is telling the truth? Remember, no criminal burden of proof is needed, just a balance of probabilities.

The really worrying element in this saga is the suggestion that we won’t get to see Sue Gray’s report, even in redacted form. There appears to be no justification whatsoever for that. Indeed, few in Whitehall see Gray herself as independent, given she is a Cabinet Office official in the very department whose Secretary of State is under investigation. No.10 refuses to say whether the official ‘independent advisor’ on the ministerial code, Sir Alex Allen, has been involved. May was strong enough to stand up to Trump this week, but is she strong enough to ask her former Oxford friend to quit? If he’s criticised in any way by the Gray report, surely he will have failed Michael Fallon’s test of not meeting the high standards of office expected of a Cabinet minister?