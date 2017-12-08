The Waugh Zone Friday December 8, 2017

A blanket of snow settled over Northern Ireland this morning. But it was the thaw in relations between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels that caused the flurry of excitement as they met for their pre-dawn announcement of a Brexit breakthrough. David Davis gave Juncker a bear-hug, Juncker’s aide tweeted an (unwittingly Papist?) joke about puffs of white smoke and everyone smiled over the breakfast croissants. Then May and Juncker stepped blinking into the limelight of a press conference.

Our snap verdict was HERE. Like all grown-up diplomatic deals, this one allows all sides to declare victory. With the key players wanting to avoid a ‘no deal’ Brexit, mutual self-interest kept the show on the road and ensures next week’s EU summit will be portrayed as a success. Yet while May said there had been ‘give and take on both sides’, critics will argue that she gave up too much in order to effectively park the thorny issues of the Irish border and what kind of free trade deal we want.

Foster’s most telling remark this morning was that while she was happy with the “six substantive changes” to the original text, there were “still matters there that we would have liked to see clarified…but the PM has decided to go to Brussels”. That was a rare clue that May had put her foot down and said she couldn’t delay any longer, but also proof that the EU’s hard deadline of Sunday night had forced the issue. The DUP issued a further statement hinting their approval was highly conditional: “We cautioned the Prime Minister about proceeding with this agreement in its present form”.

A whole new theological discussion will now focus on this phrase “full alignment with those rules of the Internal Market and the Customs Union”. Some Brexiteers seem to think it is elastic enough not to cause problems, others will share the DUP’s fears and fear a long-term ‘soft Brexit’ con. On Today, Michael Gove insisted he was happy with it, even declaring “Theresa May won”. But those DUP worries may well be reflected by other Tory MPs who fear today’s classic EU fudge may end up rotting the PM’s teeth.

Not all Brexiteers are over the moon about the continued role for the European Court of Justice in EU citizens’ rights either. Theresa Villiers told the BBC she’d have been happier if ‘that wasn’t in there’, though Gove hailed an eight-year ‘time-limited’ deal where an independent commission of British judges could refer cases up to the ECJ.

Many of the big issues remain unresolved. And EU council president Donald Tusk had the most ominous warnings for Tory MPs. “The UK has asked for a transition of about two years while remaining part of the single market and customs union,” he claimed. That request, if accurately stated, sounded exactly like Labour’s policy. Tusk added the UK would have to “respect the whole of EU law, including new law…budgetary commitments..judicial oversight”. Crucially, the UK would have no say in any decisions during this period. Yes, that’s the Norway option.

Will Brexiteer Tory MPs really stand for Britain continuing to be EU ‘rule-takers’? “Breaking up is hard. But breaking up and building a new relation is much harder,” Tusk opined. It’s taken 18 months just to get past first base. And as the EU council chief pointed out, the PM now has ‘de facto less than a year’ to sort out the much more difficult stuff of trade and transition. The real tough stuff is only just starting for Theresa May. The Brexiteers’ celebratory champagne will remain on ice for now.