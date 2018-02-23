The Waugh Zone Friday February 23, 2018

After an eight-hour meeting in Chequers, the Cabinet’s Brexit sub-committee broke up last night with one unifying position: the UK will opt for “ambitious managed divergence” in future trade with the EU. Theresa May will next week make a Big Speech (Friday is the pencilled-in date) summing up the position after a meeting of the full Cabinet on Tuesday.

Brexiteers were straight out of the traps, briefing the Speccie’s James Forsyth that ‘divergence won the day’. But that felt a bit like topspin as one source told Laura Kuenssberg the PM was “firm with Boris” and forced the Leavers round to her opinion. One Remainer source in the room told me that the meeting was ‘genuinely positive and substantial…and you know my views’. The PM chaired the meeting well, all sides agreed.

Now, ‘managed divergence’ is not new. It is an idea floated by David Davis and others in recent months. Add the adjective ‘ambitious’ and you can see why it pleases Brexiteers even more. In many ways, the phrase is a wonderful bit of semantics, almost as elastic and canny as ‘take back control’. It certainly helps Brexiteers secure their Canada-plus-plus-plus stance. Yet Hammond and other Remainers can argue managed divergence means the UK can continue to align with EU rules as a starting point, unless or until it wants to diverge later. Some think the ‘right to diverge’ may turn out to be like the current ‘right to request’ flexible working: little used because the consequences are costly. Jacob Rees-Mogg insisted on Today he wanted divergence to start on March 31, 2019.

Lots of detail was left unsaid yesterday, despite the meeting taking eight hours. There was no detailed discussion on future customs arrangements or the Northern Irish border. And as ever, Brussels may just reject the pluses in the British plan and offer us a ‘Canada-dry’ model instead. The FT reveals that Dutch PM Mark Rutte told May privately on Wednesday that “it would be better to say nothing at all” than to keep insisting she could simultaneously have varying levels of alignment with EU rules. Brexiteers think that’s more Brussels-style bluster. Let’s see.