The Waugh Zone Friday February 9, 2018

This morning, Theresa May’s top Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins is expected to make a ‘presentation’ to his Brussels counterparts on a ‘future relationship’ between the UK and the EU. But before anyone gets excited, this is not the holy grail. It will simply be an update of the government’s position after technical talks this week. Michel Barnier will then hold his own press conference at 11.30am UK time.

Tory MPs are sick of the way some in the British media hang on Barnier’s every word as if it were gospel rather than a negotiating position. And David Davis made clear his displeasure last night at part of an EU document (‘Footnote 4’) this week that suggested Brussels would exact retribution if it didn’t like the UK’s stance. “I do not think it was in good faith to publish a document with frankly discourteous language and actually implying that they could arbitrarily terminate in effect the implementation period,” the Brexit Secretary said. For many Leave-backing ministers, it’s an article of faith that mutual self-interest will kick in over the next few months despite all the posturing.

The fact that the EU did publish a legal text of its position is serious progress in this long, tortuous process. However, the Brits suspect more take-it-or-leave it rhetoric from the EU27, given Brussels has rebuffed a request to resume talks next week (as reported by Politico and the Times). London scents more bad faith, believing the EU wants to run down the clock to give the UK as little time as possible.

As for yesterday’s Brexit Cabinet sub-committee, DD told ITV: “There’s still progress to be made, but there’s a great deal of progress been made”. I’m told that there was no agreement on the key issue of regulatory alignment, or its definition. Remainers like Philip Hammond and Greg Clark must have been pleased when the Japanese ambassador yesterday emerged from a No.10 meeting to warn international companies could close their UK operations if there was “no profitability” after Brexit. Note he said Japanese firms arrived here because they expected they “will have free access” to the EU. Note too however that No.10 repeated its line it wanted trade to be “as tariff-free and frictionless as possible”. Some tariffs and some friction are seen as inevitable.

Aptly enough, Theresa May has ordered Cabinet ministers to thrash out the issue at a special Chequers meeting. Boris Johnson held a one-to-one meeting with the PM before yesterday’s session. Let’s see how he frames things if his Valentine’s Day speech goes ahead next week. Our Owen (sign up to his Brexit Briefing folks) has been told the speech will ‘set pulses racing’. Boris will address “why so many Remainers’ hearts are scarred by leaving.” Get your popcorn ready.