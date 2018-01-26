The Waugh Zone Friday January 26, 2018

This morning’s Waugh Zone was written ’very modestly by Ned Simons. Paul is away.

Philip Hammond used a speech in the ski slopes of Davos yesterday afternoon to say he wanted the UK economy to only move “very modestly” apart from the EU after Brexit.

Pro-Brexiteer Tory MPs promptly lost their cool. The chancellor should “put a sock in it”, said Andrew Percy. “Not sure why some don’t seem able to grasp the policy” added Conor Burns. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Tory backbench Brexiteer-in-chief, used a helpfully well distributed speech to accuse ministers of having been “cowed” by Brussels. Former Tory cabinet minister Lord Forsyth told BBC Question Time last night that May “needs to get a grip on her Cabinet”.

Hammond then quickly found himself with a metaphorical ice pick in his head from No.10. “Whilst we want a deep and special economic partnership with the EU after we leave,” a Downing Street source said. “These could not be described as very modest changes.”

Sent out to defend the prime minister this morning amid suggestions she is in danger of a facing leadership challenge sooner rather than later, Jeremy Hunt told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme that May had given the country “absolute clarity” about Brexit. “Anybody who uses the word timid about this prime minister is absolutely wrong,” he added. “The big thing that is happening that is absolutely not modest is we will be able to take a sovereign decision as a country as to where our regulations do or don’t diverge,” he said.

Hunt also told Today it was “a pleasure to talk about something different” than health. Which is a tad confusing given he resolutely refused to be moved out of the health secretary job a couple of weeks ago.

Fresh from getting pretty much utterly Mogged at the Commons Brexit committee on Tuesday, David Davis will this morning use a speech to remind Brexiteers why the planned two-year transition period is not de-facto EU membership. “For the first time in more than 40 years, we will be able to step out and sign new trade deals with old friends, and new allies, around the globe,” he will say.