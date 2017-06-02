Less than a week to go now, folks. The general election caravan moves to York tonight for the BBC Question Time special featuring Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and David Dimbleby. It’s a Friday night and could get high ratings. Crucially, it has the potential (I put it no higher) to shift some floating and undecided voters, who tend to make up their minds in the last seven days. May is up first, so Jezza has been robbed of the comedy value of staging a ‘sit-in’ to challenge her to debate him face-to-face.

After the criticism that Wednesday’s Cambridge audience was ridiculously left-wing, the BBC has put out this telling statement: “The Question Time team is very experienced at bringing audiences together and we are confident it will be fair and balanced.”

Corbyn has the Big Mo, the momentum from narrowing polls and a narrative that the PM is a chicken-scared, flip-flopping, malfunctioning Maybot.

But May thinks that Brexit is still her strongest card with those key Labour Leave voters who just want last year’s historic vote turned into reality. Add those to the ex-UKIP vote and you get an increased Commons majority ranging from 60 to 100 (according to four, non-YouGov, polls yesterday). To hammer home doubts about patriotism, Boris Johnson told Emily Thornberry in the Sun Live debate last night: “you slag off chaps in white vans and you run up the white flag”. Labour’s Barry Gardiner told Question Time the UK “absolutely” would be poorer after Brexit, which will hardly reassure core voters the London elite has listened.

Yet even on the big Brexit issue of migrant numbers, the Tories are managing to send out another confused and chaotic message. The normally reliable junior minister Brandon Lewis told BBC Daily Politics the Tories wanted to hit their target of fewer than 100,000 migrants a year “over the course of the next parliament.” Theresa May said later that Lewis was right because “That’s what we’re working for.”

Then on Question Time last night, David Davis said: “That wasn’t actually in the manifesto, it was ‘we will bring it down’, we didn’t say, we didn’t put a date … [It’s] the aim, yes, but we can’t promise within five years, that’s the point.” The Tories even uncorked the Gauke, with Treasury Chief Secretary David Gauke telling Newsnight: “We want to achieve it as soon as we practically can”.

Now amid all the chaos of the social care U-turn, it was easy to miss the Tories’ watering down of their net migration target in the manifesto. DD is right, no time frame is put on it and it is a mere ‘aim’. But looking weak and wobbly on this central issue of concern to target voters is further proof that this Tory campaign is not a Rolls Royce machine. Andrew Neil, on BBC’s This Week, last night asked Michael Gove: ”Has there been a worse Tory campaign in living memory?” Gove replied: ”Yes, my one for the leadership”.

Francis Elliott in the Times has some fascinating Whitehall chatter about a reshuffle, with Davis lined up for the Foreign Office and Ben Gummer (despite claims that he was to blame for the manifesto chaos) lined up for Brexit Secretary. Boris is said to be relaxed about leaving the FCO, but where could May put him? Would DD really see getting Boris’s job as a promotion? And would Tory MPs accept a Remainer like Gummer in what they see as the most important job in Government? (let alone all the hard yards DD has put in prepping for his Barnier talks).