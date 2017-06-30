The Waugh Zone Friday June 30, 2017

1. NO SOFT BREXIT, NO SOFT TOUCH

Jeremy Corbyn sacked three of his frontbenchers last night after they defied his orders and backed Chuka Umunna’s amendment to the Queen’s Speech which called for the UK to remain in the single market. Ruth Cadbury, Catherine West and Andy Slaughter all sacrificed their jobs over the vote. And shadow Transport Minister Daniel Zeichner quit just before the vote before siding with the rebels. As Paul notes, all of them represent constituencies which had strong ‘Remain’ votes at the referendum. A reshuffle is set to take place “within days”. Corbyn, fresh from his election victory (of sorts) is not messing around.

In total, 50 Labour MPs voted against the whip to back a so-called soft Brexit. Tom Watson said the vote had been “unnecessary” and that he was “very disappointed” with Umunna. “To break away like that is politically unhelpful at a time when the entire Labour Party is buzzing because we did far better in the general election,” he told Channel 4 News.

But Umunna said his fight against a “hard Brexit” would continue. “What it shows is that pro-European backbench MPs of all parties are not going to simply submit to a hard Brexit. With a hung parliament, we have a real chance in future to shape Britain’s exit from the EU to protect jobs and working people.”

Writing on HuffPost today, Manuel Cortes, the general secretary of TSSA, says Corbyn’s approach to Brexit should include a commitment to retaining free movement. “Labour currently says that this will end when we depart the European Union but, without it, our other aspirations look almost impossible to realise,” he says.