The Waugh Zone Friday November 3, 2017

The ferocity of the Tory reaction to Gavin Williamson’s promotion yesterday was pretty extraordinary yesterday. Within minutes of the announcement, my phone was red hot with the fury. In person, on the phone, via text and WhatsApp, ministers and MPs didn’t hold back. Nearly all of them saw the decision to install the Chief Whip as the new Defence Secretary as further confirmation of Theresa May’s weakened authority and tactical ineptitude.

Allies of both the PM and Williamson claim the move was merely a way of getting trusted colleagues into top jobs to steady the ship as quickly as possible after Fallon’s departure. Some of them say his critics are motivated by both jealousy and snobbery (Williamson is a northerner who went to state school). And yet that doesn’t explain why such a wide variety of ministers –Brexiteers and Remainers, women and men, young and old – were so angry. The complaints were threefold: May had undermined the Whips’ Office when stability was most needed, rewarded a completely inexperienced crony and missed a great chance to promote women. Read my full analysis of the backlash against ‘the not-so-Amazing SpiderMan’ HERE. “He’s a self-serving c*nt,” said one MP. And that was a woman.

It may be that Williamson overspun his own role in Fallon’s downfall on Wednesday night, itself more evidence of inexperience. In fact, Andrea Leadsom appears to have had a much more important role in his resignation (see below) than the Chief Whip. No.10 insiders insist he did not advise the PM on the reshuffle, and didn’t effectively appoint himself. That’s how tangled this web is.

What mattered more was the anger with May. I haven’t experienced this level of vitriol about a Tory leader since MPs openly briefed against Iain Duncan Smith during that fateful party conference in the Winter Gardens in Blackpool in 2003. IDS was gone within months. Even the abuse David Cameron got was nothing compared to the sheer despair expressed yesterday. One telling quote came from a senior minister, who is normally loyal to the PM but now fears she lacks the leadership to steer the country through Brexit: “It’s real ‘end of days’ stuff. He’s a real slimeball, with his own leadership team already in place. I’ve tried my best to serve in this Government to keep things on the road, but now I wonder why.”

The very idea that Williamson even thinks he could be the next Tory leader is greeted with incredulity and laughter among many colleagues. They say that given the party’s problems connecting with the public, the answer isn’t a grey man who lacks public speaking skills, media experience, ministerial nous or even a clear political agenda. That’s even before you take into account what is obviously a deep dislike of him among some MPs. What’s odd is that the PM wasn’t aware of the depth of that dislike, but then again it’s normally the job of the whips to provide such intelligence…and he and Julian Smith may not have been best placed to pass it on.

There’s a very good reason why Chief Whips are usually older MPs, with the job seen as a final role in office, not a stepping stone to further advancement: they advise PMs on promotions and have to be seen as ‘out of the game’. The new occupant of the post, Julian Smith, is well-liked but he is also seen by some as Williamson’s leadership campaign manager. And for a PM already on the rack, that may be her biggest mistake of all.