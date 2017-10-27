The Waugh Zone Friday October 27, 2017

The Harvey Weinstein scandal has shone a long-overdue light onto sexual harassment and assault in workplaces big and small. And Westminster could be the latest place where new allegations could emerge. Today, the Sun has an excellent front page exclusive that several ministers have been named by furious female staff in a secret list of ‘sex-pest MPs’ to avoid. The big names are among politicians listed in a WhatsApp group set up by women to share experiences of groping, lewd comments and worse. ‘Not safe in taxis’ is one damning verdict on one minister. The Sun hints names could emerge this weekend.

Labour has its own problems too, as the creation of a new Labour #MeToo group is revealing. The Guardian carries a damning account by an anonymous female councillor of the way she reported an assault by a Labour party member “who held a position of responsibility and was influential in the party”. “I had to repeat my story multiple times to many different members of staff, and face the direct suggestion that I might not want to pursue my complaint if I wanted a future in Labour.”

There were rumours swirling within Labour yesterday that suspended MP Jared O’Mara was set to announce his resignation, amid suggestions that yet more of his past remarks and conduct would surface. What won’t have helped his case was a Facebook post by fellow suspendee, Jackie Walker, sharing claims that the allegations against him were some kind of Zionist conspiracy because O’Mara had supported the Palestinian cause. Such claims won’t have helped her own case either: she is suspended for alleged anti-semitism, after all. Shami Chakrabarti told Question Time last night that the question for O’Mara was ‘have you really changed?’ The same question applies to Walker.

Jeremy Corbyn and Sadiq Khan have a chance to comment on the wider issue of sexual harassment (and other topics) today, as the London Mayor hosts his first LBC Radio show from 10am. Corbyn is due to join him as a guest from 12.30pm. Maybe some callers will point out that Labour is still waiting for its first ever woman leader, and London is waiting for its first woman Mayor.