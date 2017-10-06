The Waugh Zone Friday October 6, 2017

So, the word is finally out. Yes, the ringleader of the plot against Theresa May is former Tory chairman Grant Shapps. As I reported yesterday, No.10 was told a while back about the rebels’ intentions, but both sides kept it under wraps to avoid destabilising the PM ahead of conference. Yet given the fevered atmosphere yesterday, it was inevitable his name would leak (and the Times splashed it today). “I’m slightly surprised that the whips briefed the newspapers about it,” Shapps complained on the Today programme, but that’s all academic now. It was time for May to “take responsibility” for the botched snap election, he said.

It was a sign of just how seriously No.10 took this plot that they marshalled a strong rearguard action yesterday, with Cabinet ministers, senior backbenchers and longtime friends of May going on the airwaves to pledge loyal support. Yet despite that, I was told that a backbencher last night sent Chief Whip Gavin Williamson a text message that the PM “needs to go and go now”.

What’s striking is that despite an uptick in their numbers since That Speech, the rebels were yesterday digging in for “months” of persuading their colleagues to join them in going over the top. That timetable is seen by May loyalists as an obvious admission of the sheer lack of support. Still, I’m told that the rebels have taken soundings from MPs who had successfully overthrown Iain Duncan Smith in 2003, who counselled that this was no quick business. I recall Crispin Blunt quitting IDS’s frontbench in May that year, and although he was ridiculed at the time, six months later the Tory leader was gone (after another disastrous conference speech).

In his morning media round, Shapps conceded that the figure of 30 MPs demanding May’s resignation was “probably right”. He said the next few months offered a plausible window for her to go, as the German government was still forming a coalition and Brexit talks were in a ‘stable’ place. The rebels insist the conference speech merely confirms the bigger picture that May’s loss a majority is the real reason she should quit. Staying in the bunker “never worked out for Brown or Major and I don’t think it will for her,” Shapps added.

Shapps also revealed to Today that he had not yet sent a formal letter to 1922 Committee chairman Graham Brady demanding a vote of confidence and he and five other former Cabinet ministers wanted to meet May privately in person to tell her to go. He told Sky News “one or two Cabinet members privately agree”. The Guardian has a nice quote from one rebel, getting all Shakespearean. “Opinion in the party is moving from, ‘Oh god we better hang on til after Brexit,’ to ‘If it were done when tis done, then twere well it were done quickly’.”

But the backlash has been swift. I was texted by a loyal minister this morning: “This list contains 5 former Cabinet ministers still smarting at being sacked. Diddums. They shd pull their zips back up and stop making fools of themselves.” (As a result, I was going to headline this item ‘Dicks Dastardly’ but obviously refrained). One backbencher told me “dispossessed Cameroons” were at the heart of the plot, while one minister blamed George Osborne. 1922 vice chairman Charles Walker said No10 “must be delighted to learn” it was Shapps leading the revolt. Others mentioned Shapps’ pseudonym, Michael Green, and muttered about his “chequered” record as a minister and party chairman.

Michael Gove had done his best Comical Ali impression on Wednesday, declaring “I witnessed a great speech from a Prime Minister at the top of her game” (I’m not making this up). This morning, despite his own backstabbing prowess, Gove was the Cabinet front man defending her once more. He told Today that leadership speculation was “one of the most boring stories in politics”. Someone tell him that the falls of Thatcher and IDS were not fake news, let alone dull news.

I’m told that the mantra among some rebels is they want ‘ABH’ – “Anyone But Her”. The undertone of political violence may not do them any favours, but this is a brutal old game folks. So, what next? Well, the PM took a rare day off yesterday, spending it at home in her Maidenhead constituency with husband Philip, and without any aides at all. She is expected to return to “light constituency duties” today and won’t be back in Downing Street until Monday. Will she give a TV clip today shrugging off the plot?

Some of the rebels are speculating that Mr May could persuade his wife to quit in the next few days. “I think Philip might in these circumstances say ‘darling, let’s not do this anymore’. But on balance that’s unlikely - and she will need a further shove,” one told me last night. Let’s see.