1. FOR FOX’S SAKE

MPs are preparing to head off for their summer break (don’t dare call it a ‘holiday’, they’re all working really hard in their constituencies). But as Parliament gets ready for ‘take out the trash day’ in London (see below), just how much garbage will be talked in Brussels on either side about Brexit?

David Davis and counterpart Michel Barnier will give us an update on their negotiation so far, but it seems there’s little progress over citizens’ rights or the divorce bill. The Sun, however, has a nice scoop that Business Minister Lord Prior told a private meeting there would be continued access for skilled EU migrants. It is “now looking like it is going to be the softest of soft Brexit”, Prior said. Using the s-word is bound to prompt the f-word among Eurosceps, and Iain Duncan Smith is already outraged.

Another leading Brexiteer, Liam Fox, was on the airwaves this morning, digging in on his own stance. The International Trade Secretary told Today that “we can of course survive with no deal”, a line that is in stark contrast to Philip Hammond’s funereal warnings of how difficult the ‘no deal’ outcome would be. Foxy did relent on the need for some kind of transition, but tellingly used the words ‘implementation phase’ instead. Never forget that for him, like millions of Leave voters, quitting the EU is a liberation, and he kept saying the Government had to “keep faith with the voters”.

The FT reports that Michael Gove raised objections to a new Government position paper on the European Court of Justice, which accepted some cases would have to be allowed to work their way through even after Brexit. Gove has DEFRA Questions at 9.30am so will be worth a watch.

Vince Cable, who said this month Brexit ‘may never happen’, is expected to be crowned the new Lib Dem leader later today. But for the Tories any coronation to replace May looks very unlikely. Fox told Today that questions about the PM’s future were “slightly peripheral questions” to the enormity of Brexit. Yet he added something few of his colleagues have said publicly so far: “I think the Prime Minister is likely to be here for the rest of this Parliament.” Let’s see.