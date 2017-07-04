1. PAY DAY MOANS?

As the Cabinet meets this morning, ministers will look united as they stroll up and down Downing Street uniformly refusing to answer yelled questions from reporters. But behind the scenes, on public sector pay, they look even more like ferrets fighting in a sack.

After days of fellow ministers urging him publicly to act on the issue, Philip Hammond last night put his foot down – and kept it on the austerity accelerator. In his speech to the CBI, he said: “It would be easy to take our foot off the pedal. But instead we must hold our nerve.”

The speech, which was not briefed beforehand and was even described by aides as a “b-2-b” [business-to-business] address, was too late for the morning papers yet had several telling lines. In what sounded even like a tribute act to Theresa May’s “nothing has changed, nothing has changed!” classic hit, the Chancellor said he wanted to be fair to both public sector staff and the taxpayers who paid their wages, declaring “that approach has not changed”.

Hammond made clear he saw lots of the calls from colleagues as pay day moans, risking tax rises that could derail his central belief that only economic growth can pay for pay hikes (“the only sustainable solution is to increase the trend rate of growth”). Yes he said “we continually assess” the situation, yes he said he recognised “the British people are weary after seven years hard slog”. But he crucially warned that tax hikes could not be on “business and wealth creators” (suggesting he’s not keen on calls to delay corporation tax cuts or axe higher rate pension relief). “So the serious question to the electorate cannot be, ‘would you like us to tax someone who isn’t you to pay for you to consume more?’, but, ‘would you be willing to pay more tax to consume more public services?’.”

That raises the spectre of getting everyone to pay more in tax, a prospect many of his Tory colleagues would baulk at, and which would see Hammond’s own tax ‘bombshell’ explode in his face (remember his rare general election featured a Jeremy Corbyn poster on this very topic).

Norman Lamont yesterday said you can’t dump austerity just because “the electorate disliked” it, Lord Lawson echoed that on Today. Ken Clarke told Newsnight last night Hammond should not start “giving in to the lobby of the week” because “the political bubble’s got seized with this last two, three days, because it’s the public sector trade unions conference season”. Of course, if May says nothing has changed, the Tories could lose a whole generation of teachers and doctors and others Cameron had fought hard to vote Conservative. Maybe that’s why we will get a “divide and rule” solution, with selected ‘frontline’ staff given rises. If only the Tories had a PM who could impose her own authority on the fighting ferrets to give us clarity either way...