The Waugh Zone Thursday July 6, 2017

1. TRUMP STAKES

Donald Trump is in Poland, ahead of the G20 summit of world leaders in neighbouring Germany tomorrow. All eyes will of course be on Trump’s reaction to Vladmir Putin when they meet for the first time, yet Theresa May’s handling of the President is bound to come under scrutiny too here.

The White House revealed last night that May and Trump would hold a bilateral meeting at the summit in Hamburg. Given that the PM was the first foreign leader to visit Washington after his inauguration (the famous hand-holding meeting), and has so far not joined others in direct criticism of him, it will be scrutinised for any change in stance.

May refused to join others in condemning Trump’s refusal to sign the Paris climate change accord, simply saying she was ‘disappointed’. And a Government official initially suggested to us yesterday that the issue was not among those she would raise with the President in their one-on-one. Later, the line was that she would be “stressing that the UK remains fully committed to the Paris agreement. She will say that we don’t see any need for renegotiation – we support the Paris agreement because it delivers.”

On Radio 4 this morning, Boris Johnson didn’t just hold Trump’s tiny hands, he positively snogged him (a bit like that famous We Are Europe graffito in Bristol last year, see above). First Boris accused Today’s John Humphrys of ‘straining for false equivalence’ between Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un, when it was put to him both were dangerously unpredictable. But he also praised the Prez’s Tweets for “engaging” more people in politics, saying he “has gripped the imagination of people around the world” (no, really). “I certainly wouldn’t be allowed to tweet like him, much as I would like to”. The Foreign Secretary also suggested the UK was helping to ‘mitigate’ the White House on issues like Iran and climate change.

Trump will have to work hard to mend fences with host Angela Merkel, having said ‘the Germans are really bad’ because they import too many cars to the US. A fierce critic of globalisation, Trump probably agrees with May’s infamous line in her party conference speech attacking ‘citizens of nowhere’. But Vince Cable tells the New Statesman that line “could have been taken out of Mein Kampf”. Is the Lib Dem leader-in-waiting turning into Ken Livingstone? He has a Press Gallery lunch on Tuesday, where his views on Hitler may, just may, crop up again.