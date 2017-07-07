1. HUMPTY-TRUMPTY SAT ON A WALL

Donald Trump finally gets to meet Vladimir Putin today at the G20 summit in Hamburg and all eyes will be on them both. The Russian former judo champion is up against an American who takes part in fake wrestling fights. The strength of their handshake could tell us a lot. Trump, under pressure from his Polish hosts yesterday, at least reaffirmed Nato’s Article 5, and warned Moscow over Ukraine. But more than 50 years after Kennedy’s Ich Bin Ein Berliner speech, Trump is no JFK. One President condemned a wall imprisoning freedom-loving Germans, the other wants to build one back home.

Trump’s bilateral meetings will also include a 30-minute session with Mexico’s President, where the vexed issue of his Great Wall looks like it may be parked. But what will consume our interest here of course is Theresa May’s one-on-one with the US President. Her four key objectives for the summit do not include climate change, though she may raise it in her bilateral with Trump.

In Germany, a new poll shows May is as unpopular as Putin. Back home, the real worry for many Tory MPs is their party is increasingly tarnished by the May brand, with a new YouGov/Times poll giving Labour an eight point lead (Lab 46%, Con 38%). And the Sun and Telegraph report a plot by middle-ranking ministers to oust the PM, quitting as a group to force a leadership race before the party conference. The critics say May is like ‘a horse with a broken leg’ and told The Sun they were considering resigning to spark a challenge before the party’s annual conference. A government source said they were fed up of seeing the “ragdoll” PM “pushed around” on issues like public sector pay by the “self-indulgent” Cabinet “clearly just positioning for a contest in two years’ time.”

The sense that Labour is just outside the gates of power was underlined yesterday at the Local Government Association conference as the Opposition said it would give councils proper funding and respect. Tory chair Gary Porter shook the hand of Shadow Communities Secretary Andrew Gwynne and told the audience: “It’s nice to know the next person coming in is going to look after you”.