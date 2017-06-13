The Waugh Zone Tuesday June 13, 2017

1. MAY-A CULPA

Watching Theresa May arrive at the crunch meeting of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee last night, it was striking just how diminished a figure she looked. The party leader who only a few weeks ago walked tall among her peers literally seemed to shrink before our eyes as she hurried to Committee Room 14, head down, shoulders hunched. After her Mea Culpa over the disastrous decision to call a snap election, and subsequent dire campaign, she emerged later looking a tad more confident. But her blood is still very much in the water and the sharks are letting her live only because they can pick off her wounded carcass at time of their choosing.

To be fair, her main soundbite – “I got us into this mess and I’m going to get us out of it” – worked as it struck a note of both contrition and dogged determination. Knowing that the last thing any Tory MP wants is a general election that could cost them power, her main hope is to avoid a leadership contest in the short term and at least start the Brexit talks before shuffling off to spend more time with ‘girls jobs’ in Maidenhead.

But it is on Brexit that she faces the tricky task of trying to balance competing views in her Cabinet, without a shred of authority to impose her will. George Osborne’s Standard front page last night depicted a Cabinet split between ‘the Sensibles’ and ‘the Creationists’. The ‘Sensibles’ are certainly on the up. One Cabinet minister made clear to me last night that the voice of business finally had to be heard, with jobs put ahead of immigration. Only today, manufacturers are calling for a ‘rethink’ of the Government’s approach to Brexit.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier uses an interview with the FT and other European papers to ram home his advantage of an immoveable deadline of March 2019, saying May risks crashing out of the EU with no deal if she “wastes” more time [on things like snap elections]. Suddenly, the no deal threat looks very much like it’s coming from Brussels not London.

The Telegraph is right that some ministers want a consensus with Labour on the way forward. Keir Starmer’s call for as much trade access as possible, while respecting the referendum and free movement ending, isn’t far from the position of many soft Brexiteers in Government. Michael Gove, newly installed in the Cabinet, and the man chosen to hit the airwaves today, was lukewarm indeed about William Hague’s idea of a formal cross-party ‘Brexit Commission’. “This idea from William is very much his copyright,” he told Today, ominously warning that while he wanted “a conversation”, “what you don’t do is corral others…[you remain] true to your principles, true to the referendum result.”

Some in Cabinet think May gave Gove the perfect job at DEFRA because it will force him to confront the reality that farmers can’t survive without skilled and unskilled migrant labour. He will be a powerful voice at the Cabinet table, arguing more skillfully than most for a ‘clean Brexit’, but his role in a minor department is a reminder of the limits of his power too. And Gove appears to have junked his ‘Britain has had enough of experts’ line. “The right approach is…for me to exercise appropriate humility and to listen and learn,” he said this morning. That motto could help Theresa May survive a few more months too.