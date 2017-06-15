The Waugh Zone Thursday June 15, 2017

1. TOWER HORROR

The grim news of the Grenfell Tower disaster is set to become even grimmer. I’m told by a London council source that the emergency services are expecting the number of deaths to be ‘more than a hundred’, and possibly ‘much more’ than that. Heart-breaking tributes are being paid to the dead and missing of the #GrenfellTower fire on a message wall near Bramley Road, close to the scene.

The accounts of the horror are almost unbearable to hear and read. Eyewitness Samira Lamrani told HuffPost UK of seeing a frantic mother throw her baby from the ninth floor into the arms of a man waiting below. “A member of the public, a guy ran forward and just miraculously grabbed the baby at the right moment,” she said. And just as with the awful terror attacks of late, the local community has rallied round to offer food, shelter, clothing.

One fireman, Mick, tweeted a pic of his hard hat, “You know it’s not going to be good when you’re told to write your name on you helmet before you go in”. Many firefighters, who are used to containing fires in flats, have said what sets Grenfell Tower apart is the way the blaze ripped up the building so quickly on the outside and inside.

There’s intense focus on the type of external cladding installed last year, with Newsnight’s Chris Cook discovering that the refurbishment used a more flammable form of material linked to other fires. As one resident put it: “I looked down the window from the 17th floor and I see the fire blazing and coming up really fast because of the cladding..it just caught up like a match stick.” Our trade press have again been superb, with FoIs from Inside Housing exposing there was last a fire inspection in the block in 2015.

I talked to the two MPs in the Commons who know more than most how terrifying the blaze must have been. Labour’s Jim Fitzpatrick and Tory Mike Penning have the distinction of being both former firefighters and ex-ministers. Both have fought tower block fires. Jim said that ‘the finger is pointing at Government’ because of delays to a review of building safety regulations, though he was at pains to say it could be months and years before we find out exactly what happened. Mike said that the cladding would need to be investigated, but so too would the lack of fire alarms and emergency lighting. As all the firefighters told us yesterday, fires will always happen, but that’s precisely why safety design and regulations are so important.

One senior Labour figure suggested to me yesterday that Grenfell Tower “is going to become a parable about inequality and austerity in 2017 Britain”. Were sprinklers not fitted because of cost? Was the cladding a cheaper alternative? Were residents simply ignored by a bureaucracy that seems designed to strip out any democratic accountability? Locals complain legal aid cuts meant they couldn’t fight some changes in the courts. Ex fire chiefs complain that the Government’s one in-three out rule on ‘red tape’ hampers any proposal for new safety regulations.

Like Hillsborough, Grenfell Tower could become a defining moment for the country and spark much-needed change. For many it will be seen as a man-made stain on our image of ourselves as a modern, wealthy nation.