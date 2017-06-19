The Waugh Zone Monday June 19, 2017

1. THE LONG GOODBYE

David Davis has set off for the start of the Brexit talks and he’s in bullish mood. An official UK government press release last night had a line that shrugged off talk from the Continent of us somehow going back on last year’s EU referendum decision: “Despite European leaders’ attempts to leave open the possibility of the U.K. remaining in the EU, Mr. Davis will make it clear that he is determined to achieve a Brexit deal that works for the whole of the U.K.”

But as the EU negotiatior Michel Barnier gets set to battle it out, Brussels is just as bullish. “Clearly the Brits are not ready yet and it’s a pity,” a senior Commission official tells Politico. “Everybody has sympathy for [May] now because she put herself in an impossible situation … Where she is now, nobody can help her … It’s just hell.”

A lot of people have been over-interpreting Philip Hammond’s remarks on Marr, when he said “no deal would be a very, very bad outcome for Britain”. Just as importantly, he added this: “But there is a possible worse outcome and that is a deal that is deliberately structured to punish us, to suck the lifeblood out of our economy over a period of time”. In fact, one Cabinet minister tells me Hammond was in fact restating May’s own stance, but just putting it more effectively.

What’s certainly true is that Hammond and Business Secretary Greg Clark are pushing hard in Cabinet for a “business and jobs first Brexit”, as well as a “sensible” transitional period. Their hand is helped by the CBI and others writing to express their concerns. Yes, we will leave the single market and customs union, but will we get the frictionless trade we still want without agreeing to some free movement? Well, one minister tells me the “dynamics” will change over time and mutual self-interest will be the real driver to “elegant” compromises that few can yet see.

And yesterday one possible option was floated by German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel. He told Welt am Sonntag that some form of freedom of movement would have to be agreed, but on the vexed issue of the ECJ there could be “a joint court that is staffed by Europeans and Britons which in principle follows the decisions of the European Court of Justice”. There’s a long way to go but if we also stump up cash for access to the single market and replicate the customs union in a bespoke deal, a way through the Brexit thicket may emerge.

Michael Gove was on the Today prog not budging one iota from a year ago, stating he still wanted to “take back control of our laws and our borders”. “There will be those who attempt to paint the skies dark,” he said. As for his Vote Leave vow to get us cheaper food under Brexit, he was equally resolute: “I think we can have cheaper and higher quality food”. Yes, he wants to have his high welfare-standards cake and eat it.