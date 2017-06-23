The Waugh Zone Friday June 23, 2017

1. CITIZEN OF NOWHERE

In case you missed it, today is the first anniversary of the UK’s historic referendum to quit the EU. As a weakened and wounded Theresa May mingled with leaders at the Brussels summit last night, few of them knew whether this would be the last time they’d see her. Neither popular back home nor a table-bashing Brexiteer abroad, politically speaking she really is a citizen of nowhere right now.

Caught between the rock of a Remainer-friendly Parliament and the hard place of the hard Brexit crew in the Cabinet, May’s predicament was summed up by two quotes yesterday. First was EU council president Donald Tusk riffing on John Lennon’s Imagine, raising the prospect of the UK changing its mind about leaving. “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I am not the only one,” he trilled. But just as important was the voice of Wendy, a hardcore Leave voter on Question Time last night, who declared that “none of us need to know” what the PM privately wants to get out of the Brexit talks.

Tusk’s wistful tone was not matched by the EU27. “I am not a dreamer and I am not the only one,” Belgium’s prime minister, Charles Michel said. And there was similar division in the response to May’s offer to EU citizens’ rights. Angela Merkel said it was “a good start”, but Hungary said it fell a long way short. The Sun points out that May warned EU leaders those who arrived after Article 50 was triggered in March will only get guaranteed residency if European judges are stopped from meddling in UK affairs.

Still, a YouGov/Times poll has fresh signs that the public is leaning towards a softer Brexit. 58 per cent said Britain should be able to trade freely with the EU even if it meant allowing EU citizens to live and work in the UK. Some 33 per cent of Leave voters who said that a transitional agreement on existing terms would be acceptable. The Today programme’s Zoe Conway crystallised the migration issue yesterday when the Polish manager of a fruit farm in Surrey told her “in the last five years” only “one British person” had applied to work for him. He lasted a day before deciding the work was too hard. “Polish and Bulgarians, they work hard. He said they worked too fast.”

The PM has her Brussels press conference at 12 noon.