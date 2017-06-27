1. SOS BELFAST

When Theresa May chairs Cabinet this morning, she will sit just a little more securely in her seat thanks to the DUP-Tory deal. Her sense of relief will be confirmed once the Queen’s Speech is passed tomorrow, part of the short-term tactic of ‘getting over the line’ of the magic date of July 20 and the summer recess. Yet as the PM looks around what we old hacks love to call the ‘coffin-shaped’ Cabinet table, the smell of her own political death is unmistakable.

The very fact that May’s signature is not on the agreement with the DUP ensures that the deal will survive, even if she doesn’t. That photo of her standing behind her chief whip Gavin Williamson as he signed the deal, apart from spawning lots of gay marriage memes, underlined the sense that she is a mere bystander as bigger forces – the Tory leadership succession, Brexit – gather pace like a swirling weather system.

The Guardian calls the extra £1bn for Northern Ireland a ‘bonanza’, the Times a ‘bung’, the Mirror a ‘bribe’. And the DUP deal’s most toxic legacy may not be anything about 1950s social attitudes to homosexuality or abortion. It may instead be that it has trashed the Tory brand of ‘sound money’ and austerity. Facebook was awash with ridicule of May’s ‘magic money tree’ attack on Corbyn from the election. When Damian Green was asked yesterday where the extra £1 billion would come from, he actually said ‘a strong economy’. For Labour, it confirms Corbyn’s line that ‘austerity is a political choice, not a necessity’. Whenever the Tories wave Liam Byrne’s ‘there is no money left’ note, Corbyn can wave the DUP deal back.

It’s 50 years since the world’s first cashpoint opened in Enfield, and it’s as if to mark the anniversary No.10 have decided to turn themselves into the DUP’s very own ATM. The Sun has totted up the extra costs of scrapping the winter fuel cuts and other promises and come to a figure of £26bn. The FT goes even further, saying the final cost works out as more than £50bn if you scale up Northern Ireland spending to the rest of the UK. Lots of us have done comparisons of what else you could spend the £1bn on, from fitting sprinklers to 6,000 tower blocks to a 2% pay rise for NHS staff.

What really is impressive about the DUP’s bargaining nous is the way they’ve forced No.10 into saying the extra dosh is “not transactional”. So, even if the Stormont executive forms then collapses, the money still goes into Northern Ireland (overseen by what is being called ‘the Orange Quad’). Even if the DUP-Tory agreement fails, the money still goes into Northern Ireland. No wonder Sinn Fein are not too critical, though they want guarantees on other issues. And here’s another shrewd DUP wangle: they get to keep ‘Short Money’ because they technically remain an ‘Opposition’ party. Ian Paisley Jnr referred to May as his ‘honourable friend’ yesterday, but his party won’t sit on the Government benches. They’ll just keep the Tories there instead.