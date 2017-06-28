The Waugh Zone Wednesday June 28, 2017

1. DEAF CON ONE

Eight long weeks ago, Theresa May ended Prime Minister’s Questions with the hubristic line: “Every vote for me is a vote for strong and stable leadership.” Her troops cheered, order papers were waved, battle lines were drawn. Today, in the first PMQs since the snap election, the only thing that hasn’t changed is that May still sits on the Government benches and Jeremy Corbyn still sits opposite her.

Perhaps the most important shift is that while the war is ostensibly over, there is no armistice. May’s minority government is now prone to years of guerrilla attacks in the one front line where the battle really has changed: austerity. Millions of voters made clear they’ve had enough of the incomes squeeze and cuts. Yet despite Chancellor Philip Hammond declaring “we’re not deaf”, it seems few in Government are proving they are listening.

Many Corbyn supporters have been saying for years that austerity is the most obvious way to undermine the Tories. And Labour’s amendment to the Queen’s Speech proves that sometimes in politics doing the obvious is under-rated. By forcing the Tories (and DUP - or will they abstain?) to vote for more cuts and a continuing pay cap on public sector staff, Corbyn wants to build on his own election momentum, and polling lead. The Government has the numbers to win the vote, yet Labour wants austerity to be the Tories’ Stalingrad, pinning them down with sniper fire over the consequences of continuing cuts to councils, police, universal credit and more, while the Labour tank army mobilises.

Corbyn has piles of ammunition for PMQs: the new poverty stats yesterday; the British Social Attitudes survey today backing more public spending; council chiefs have warned cuts to adult social care are hitting the elderly and disabled; Justine Greening slipping out the ditching of new grammars in a written answer. Corbyn can even point to this week’s GQR/TUC poll showing 80% - yes 80% - of potential Tory switchers to Labour want an end to the public sector pay freeze.

England’s young footballers last night lost again to Germany on penalties, and some Labour MPs will hope history doesn’t repeat itself and their leader shoots into the wide open PMQs goal today. Yet even if May does better than expected, Corbyn knows he has plenty of time on the clock, unlike the PM.

At his side, will be John McDonnell. As he prepares for his ‘People’s Assembly’ version of Glasto, his allies can point out the Shadow Chancellor was the one who predicted the following: austerity was Labour’s best weapon, the Tories would split over Brexit, the economy would falter and the polls would turn around because ‘something is happening out there’ under the radar. On every count, he’s been proved right so far. The challenge for him and Corbyn now is to win not just the battle, but the war.