The Waugh Zone Thursday June 29, 2017

1. PAY DAY MAY DAY

Another day, another rudderless shipwreck on the high seas of public opinion and policy. Yes, the Government mess over its public sector pay messaging yesterday summed up the continuing failure of Theresa May to give any clarity over what she’s going to do about ‘austerity’.

In the morning, Cabinet ministers hinted the 1% pay cap would be lifted. At lunchtime, the PM’s political spokesman said “we have heard the message of the election”. By 4pm, No.10 insisted “the policy hasn’t changed”. At 7.20pm, Tory and DUP MPs voted down Labour’s Queen’s Speech amendment (by 323 votes to 309) to lift the cap.

Now of course, technically, the Tories didn’t vote against increase in public sector pay. They voted against an amendment regretting it wasn’t in the Queen’s Speech. Yet when ‘optics’ are so important, that looked like a distinction without a difference. Who on earth encouraged Tory MPs to cheer at the vote, when it looked like they were cheering another slap in the face of firefighters, police, nurses etc?

What was telling was not the online “cyber anger” unleashed against Tory MPs like Johnny Mercer, but his own hint that there would indeed be change. “PM gets it; if she didn’t I’d be banging on her door tomorrow,” he tweeted. “Must be done properly in a Budget…change from within”. Despite claims that the Treasury was unhappy about the hints of a U-turn, Philip Hammond himself has said “we’re not deaf” to public opinion on austerity. The real question is where he will find the billions to fund the pay rise.

The real time for Tory backbenchers to cheer will be about 5.45pm tonight, when the final vote on the Queen’s Speech will be held (will Ken Clarke abstain?). At 9.15am we find out which amendments the Speaker has selected. It looks like he will choose Corbyn’s ‘alternative Queen’s Speech’ amendment, the SNP one, plus the Lib Dem one on a softer Brexit. Sadly, he may not pick Stella Creasy’s amendment given Northern Ireland women free abortion access in England. That looks like it has more than enough Tory rebels to defeat the Government and DUP. Will Bercow surprise us all?

Meanwhile, we report this morning on a new study of food bank users, which found that 78% of them had skipped meals and gone without eating – sometimes for days at a time. Which is unfortunate timing as the Telegraph reports Samantha Cameron revealed yesterday that she had launched her own fashion label because she “didn’t have disposable income, with childcare and mortgage etc, to buy designer clothes”. It’s toff at the top, what?