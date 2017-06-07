The Waugh Zone June 7, 2017

1. HUMAN WRONGS

Theresa May is ending this election campaign as she began it, facing accusations of yet another U-turn. Having changed her mind about even holding a snap poll, seven weeks later she is changing tack again, this time the key issue of terrorism.

In perhaps a measure of just how much damage Labour’s police cuts line was doing in the wake of the London Bridge attacks, the PM has decided to open a fresh front of her own on human rights. Just two days from polling day, she last night unveiled a raft of proposals and warned “if human rights laws get in the way of doing these things, we will change those laws to make sure we can do them.”

This contrasts with the Tory manifesto pledge that no such laws would be changed, though May’s aides insist derogating temporarily from the European Convention on Human Rights won’t breach that pledge. The Lib Dems say she wants a “nuclear arms race in terror laws”, Amnesty says her remarks were “reckless and misinformed” and Labour’s Shami Chakrabarti says human rights are vital. Ex-DPP Keir Starmer made the strong point on Today that the Human Rights Act didn’t stop him taking tough action against terrorists (“I know because I did it for five years”). But he failed to be explicit when he said ‘we’ve got to get the balance right’ between rights and security.

All of which won’t bother May or Lynton Crosby one bit. In fact, the more Labour is seen to defend human rights, the more the Tories will think they’ve scored a direct hit in targeting working class Leave voters. Public anger over ‘the right to family life’ being abused by terror suspects may well outweigh metropolitan principles. It’s not human rights, but human wrongs like deranged death cults that many floating voters worry about.

Labour is on stronger ground when it points out that May is now flip-flopping. She used to ridicule Tony Blair’s ‘knee-jerk’ plan after 7/7 (which included longer detention and control orders). Now she wants to return to something like the control orders she abolished. May tells the Sun she wants to extend police detention to 28 days.

A robot that lurches from one position to another is not exactly strong or stable, critics are bound to say. As for her ‘Maybot’ nickname, she told the Sun she had not heard it. “That’s not a description of myself I’d recognise,” she said, not sounding remotely robotic.

There is a real difficulty for May in fresh revelations about the way the London Bridge attackers slipped the security net. The voters may not blame her directly, but she says repeatedly that her first duty is to keep us all safe. That duty has taken a knock in the past three weeks.