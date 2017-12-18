The Waugh Zone, Monday December 18, 2017

There’s lots of Brexit about today and this week, but don’t hold your breath for any major clarity on the UK Government’s position on the final shape of our future relationship with the EU. Theresa May chairs the first ‘end state’ meeting of her 10-strong, Cabinet sub-committee on the issue. This afternoon she will embark on another marathon Commons statement on her deal in Brussels. Tomorrow, the whole Cabinet meets to allow each of its 28 members a say on the next steps.

On the ‘transition period’ agreed by the PM, splits have already emerged. Boris Johnson told the Sunday Times that keeping EU rules could turn us into a ‘vassal state’ (though note Jacob Rees-Mogg coined that term first, proof - as Matt D’Ancona writes - that Boris is now seen by young Brexiteers as the Nokia to Moggy’s iPhone X). Philip Hammond told SkyNews the two-year period would “effectively replicate the status quo”, adding “borders will operate as they do now”. On the latter, note that Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis (who attends Cabinet don’t forget) told Radio 5 Live yesterday his own Leave-voting constituents should be ‘credited with the intelligence of knowing what’s right for the economy’.

Tensions over the ‘transition period’ appear to be just a warm-up for the actual future trade deal, though. In overnight extracts of her Commons speech, May throws a protective arm around Liam Fox by saying during the transition the UK will not just negotiate but ‘sign’ trade treaties with other non-EU states, though they won’t come into force after 2021. More importantly, Brussels chief negotiator Michel Barnier confirmed to Prospect magazine what many of us said on Friday: the EU won’t let Britain ‘cherry pick’ its single market to allow a Canada-style trade deal that includes our all-important service sector. David Davis wants a ‘Canada plus-plus-plus’ model, but Brussels says it doesn’t exist. Will Hammond and others in Cabinet actually tell DD it’s an impossible dream?

The Sun suggests the PM could delay her reshuffle until after the May local elections (and has an intriguing suggestion Justine Greening could be axed). Delaying her preferred destination for Brexit will be similarly tempting, though it is much more fraught with danger. While all her ministers will be allowed their say today and tomorrow, May is unlikely to put her own view on the ‘end state’ until the New Year. Having surrendered on a Remainer-friendly ‘status quo’ transition, she may try to maintain Cabinet unity by backing the Leaver-friendly plus-sized model for future UK-EU trade.

From May’s previous speeches, we know she wants neither a Norway-style deal (accepting EU rules) nor a basic Canada-style option (no services, just basic goods). Will the PM place the UK half-way between Oslo and Ottawa, somewhere in the north Atlantic? Brexiteers love the idea of a swashbuckling, buccaneering Britain trading on the 21s century’s open seas. But with the EU refusing to budge, some Remainer Cabinet ministers fear that we will end up closer to the chilly coast of Canada - the precise spot where a giant iceberg sank the Titanic.