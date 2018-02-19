The Waugh Zone Monday February 19, 2018

Theresa May has her Big Speech on post-18 education today. Perhaps the most telling bit of the overnight briefing from No.10 was that the PM will “acknowledge that many young people, their parents and grandparents, have serious concerns – which she shares – about aspects of the current system”. Yes, while Labour may have mopped up the youth vote, it’s those ‘parents and grandparents’ who Tory MPs tell their whips are the very people the party is in danger of losing if it can’t come up with a credible plan for higher education. Today’s speech is in Derbyshire, a county stuffed with Labour-Tory marginal seats.

‘Acknowledging’ ‘concerns’ is a classic May-ism, and the year-long review risks yet more fudge from a leader who likes kicking thorny problems down the road. Perhaps the most ‘no sugar, Sherlock’ line in the PM’s speech is that social mobility “is not made easier by a funding system which leaves students from the lowest-income households bearing the highest levels of debt”.

May won’t be tearing up the central principle of getting students to pay their fees (Downing St sources say that’s an auction they’ll never be able to outbid Corbyn on). Yet the hints a more ‘maintenance support’ (the word ‘grant’ seems to be forbidden these days) may please some of her backbenchers that they can start to convince voters they are at least listening. The reputational problem, as with nursing bursaries, is that her government’s first act was to carry though the abolition of maintenance grants. Maybe she’ll listen more closely to people like Rob Halfon and Justine Greening?

This is not just about students, of course, and May will try to address the key issue of training, apprenticeships and vocational education. If the Tories can possibly neutralise the university costs row, the bigger prize is to commit to a convincing, radical overhaul of the vocational system for all those millions who don’t go on to study for a degree. Cambridge University recently pledged to offer apprenticeships. But IFS director Paul Johnson captured the problem brilliantly when he explained the dire lack of post-18 options for his non-academic son (read his blog HERE). If either of the main parties wants the votes of those ‘Labour Leavers’, this could be one direct route. A party leader who can treat skills as importantly as degree subjects could find their own vocation as a Prime Minister to really unite post-Brexit Britain.