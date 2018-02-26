The Waugh Zone Monday February 26, 2018

Jeremy Corbyn’s Big Speech on Brexit has been well trailed, but that doesn’t make it less important. As he sets out his views in Coventry this morning, the main shift is to back ‘a customs union’ with the EU. There’s also his claim that “Labour would negotiate a new and strong relationship with the single market” too. The new direction, driven by Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer, certainly puts Corbyn more in tune with his party membership, while raising big unanswered questions.

Brexit-backing Labour MP Frank Field says such plans would betray those who voted to take back control of immigration, laws and money and he suggested Corbyn is treating the party’s Leave voters as if they were ‘thick’. Chuka Umunna, who is today in Paris with Anna Soubry to discuss Brexit with French ministers, counters with polling showing Labour Leave voters back permanent single market and customs union membership by 37% to 26%. That’s still 26% who would be unhappy. Labour’s Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner refused the humble pie offered him on the breakfast sofas today, insisting that when he last summer attacked a customs union as ‘disastrous’ he meant a Turkish-style customs union. Note that John McDonnell made a similar point last week, hence today’s talk of a ‘bespoke’ deal.

But just as Donald Tusk said that May’s Chequers plan was based on the “pure illusion” of a cherry-picking UK-EU deal, Corbyn’s call for a ‘bespoke’ trade relationship suffers from the same problem. David Davis’s main point in the Telegraph today is that at least the Tories are realistic enough to see you can’t have an independent trade and migration policy while staying in ‘a’ customs union or single market. One DExEU official told HuffPost: “It looks like ‘cake and eat it’ — only the cake is soggy, and there’s no icing”. Corbyn’s main pitch seems to be that because he’s more friendly to the EU27, they will somehow grant him a better deal than they would the Tories. There’s no evidence for that to date.

The only reason any of today matters is if it brings closer – or makes more distant - the prospect of a Corbyn government. In signalling a possible alliance with Tory rebels, Labour thinks it has Theresa May on the back foot. Yet there are several problems with this. First, the trade bill, which is so far the only vehicle for such an alliance, depends on an oddly-worded amendment keeping us in the customs union (Solicitor General Robert Buckland rightly warned on Radio 4’s Westminster Hour last night that its wording would create “legal uncertainty” for the government). Second, the Tory rebels may melt away if whips really do put the thumbscrews on by warning a rebellion could effectively be a confidence vote (others counter the Fixed Term Parliaments Act makes clear it would be no such thing). Third, it’s the ‘meaningful vote’ on the final deal that really matters this autumn.

The Northern Ireland problem remains unsolved too. The FT reports the draft legal text on December’s UK-EU agreement will this Wednesday omit wording inserted by Britain that had promised “no new regulatory barriers” would develop between UK mainland and Northern Ireland. The DUP certainly don’t want a new EU border in the Irish sea, so that may cause an almighty bust-up. Yet the Irish question is a real headache for Brussels too – it has to formally come up with its own position even if the UK’s is confused or contradictory.