The Waugh Zone Monday January 15, 2018

It’s the end of the line for HS2 contractors Carillion. The construction firm involved in the massive rail project, as well as lots of other public contracts, announced just after 7am it was going into liquidation. Talks between the debt-laden company, its lenders and the government failed to reach a deal. It’s the second largest construction firm in the UK, but in the end it was not ‘too big to fail’ and no bailout was given. The pro-EU group Best for Britain even blames the B-word, claiming part of the problem was “a Brexit-related slowdown in orders”, though that is far from clear.

Unions have expressed worries over the jobs and pensions at risk, particularly for the agency workers involved. It appears that some of the contracts will be passed to other firms, but some may be ‘renationalised’. What’s strange is how one big firm can have been allowed to dominate so many contracts, from schools to hospitals to prisons (the Guardian’s Amelia Gentleman reported when she went to Wandsworth jail she spotted lots of broken cell windows and was told the job had been outsourced to Carillion). Former Cabinet Office minister Francis Maude had spent years calling for smaller contractors to be given more work, but Labour says the problem is a fundamental one with public-private contracts.

A Commons statement or Urgent Question (Stella Creasy has blogged for us) had been expected even before the liquidation announcement and one at 3.30pm now looks certain. The Times pointed the finger at Transport Secretary Chris Grayling for handing the firm a £1.4bn contract just days after its profit warning last July. The paper says he has failed to get a grip of contract failures by Stagecoach and Virgin and now Carillion. “Theresa May needs to consider whether it is time this transport secretary left the station.” Cabinet Office minister David Lidington revealed on Today that departments had been “drawing up contingency plans” since the profits warning, adding there were legal constraints to pulling out of some contracts.

Ministers are ultimately responsible of course, but the lack of civil service expertise in dealing with private contractors has been raised repeatedly by some critics. Flawed defence projects, IT contracts, NHS and schools PFIs, all suggest the public sector has lacked the business and legal expertise to avoid getting trapped into deals on poor terms. Maybe that’s something Cabinet Secretary Sir Jeremy Heywood will want to address today when he makes a rare public appearance, before the Public Administration Select Committee at 3pm.