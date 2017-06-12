1. 22 WAYS TO LEAVE A LOVER

When Theresa May attends the Tory backbench 1922 committee this afternoon, there will not be the usual banging of desks in approval, MPs say. Senior committee member Nigel Evans tells the Telegraph that it will be more like “a banging of heads” after the disastrous Tory general election campaign and manifesto. May’s decision to hold a snap election has now left her party without a Commons majority and herself without any Prime Ministerial authority.

The Brexit vote last year was all about Britons wanting to ‘take back control’, yet May has now lost control – of her Cabinet, of her backbenches, of Parliament and of her Queen’s Speech policies. The 1922 Committee has hauled May before it a day earlier than expected, ostensibly to reflect the urgency of agreeing a deal with the DUP but in fact. But the fact is the ‘22 has a choke-chain around the PM’s neck, and is ready to yank it whenever she makes a false move. It’s as if the pupils are giving the headmistress a detention today. MPs will back her this afternoon (while venting spleen over the campaign) but that’s mainly because they fear a new general election would hand power to Jeremy Corbyn.

The dementia tax can be dumped, as can full-blown ‘new grammar’ plans, the ‘double lock’ for pensioners and winter fuel curbs. But it’s worth reflecting that a key driver behind the Corbyn “surge” was ex-UKIP and non-voters saying they’d had enough of austerity and actually liked taxes slapped on the rich. Will the Tories ditch the cuts that have riled so many voters, or at least further delay the date for wiping the deficit? Just as the Conservatives are looking increasingly split over Europe, will they now split over the economy too? New chief of staff Gavin Barwell has his work cut out on both those.

David Davis, a serious contender for the Tory leadership, was chosen as the safe pair of hands on the airwaves this morning. Asked about the Tory leadership, and his own ambitions, he had a classic non-denial denial. “I view the stuff in the papers this weekend as the absolute height of self-indulgence,” he told Radio 4’s Today programme.

The PM was in full ‘Maybot’ mode again yesterday with a TV clip failing to answer any questions about her reshuffle, her feelings or her policies. Many of her MPs give her just a few months. ‘Theresa May’s Team’ (those posters are now as damning as the EdStone) no longer love her. Hell hath no fury like a majority turned. Tomorrow, in an eerie echo of Margaret Thatcher heading off to Paris in 1990 (when she learned MPs back home were losing confidence in her), May visits Emmanuel Macron. There’ll be no coup while the cat’s away, but the mice certainly will play.