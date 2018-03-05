The Waugh Zone Monday March 5, 2018

After the largely warm reaction to her Mansion House speech (and the first Sunday papers in months that lacked bitter Tory infighting stories), No.10 will be pleased that its ‘grid’ of media planning is working out as it gets housing back on the agenda. The PM’s conference speech was famously marred by her coughing fit, but don’t forget that she did use it to announce that she would “dedicate my premiership to fixing this problem [the housing crisis]”.

Yesterday, we got some warnings to councils to get their act together on housing targets. Today, the PM will use a setpiece speech to have a go at developers, telling them to “do their duty”, warning planning permission would be given to those who “build houses, not just sit on land and watch its value rise”. The reaction of Labour can be summed up with: ‘No, sugar, Sherlock, what’s taken you so long?’

However, May and Housing Secretary Sajid Javid (and don’t forget the PM’s chief of staff Gavin Barwell is a former housing minister) could finally be looking a serious measures. HuffPost has in the past reported on how developers use a legal loophole to wriggle out of building affordable homes by using “viability assessments” which suggest their profits would be hit. I’m told we should watch later for new Government moves on the viability issue, though it will be complicated. “It will put the wind up some property developers,” one insider says. Javid told the Today programme “there are too many developers…who try to wriggle out…we need to end that”. He said a ‘new rulebook’ would ensure developers kept their promises, on section 106 deals too.

One thing the PM won’t do is tear up the Green Belt in any way (though some of her backbenchers will want such promises nailed down). It’s worth noting that the Tories have relied on hefty donations from developers over the years. And ConHome’s Paul Goodman had an intriguing titbit yesterday that “ministers say that she has been known to ask why new housing can’t be concentrated outside the home counties”. That sounds like NIMBYism with knobs on and could be a double-edged sword.

Finally, I wonder if the PM will commit to quitting if she doesn’t personally hit her housing targets? Last night, on Radio 4, housing minister Heather Wheeler was asked what would happen if rough sleeping got worse on her watch. “Well there are two answers to that: a) it won’t and b) I’d resign.” Now there’s a novel approach to ministerial accountability. Will it ever catch on...?