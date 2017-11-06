The Waugh Zone Monday November 6, 2017

After daily, almost hourly, new allegations about sexual harassment in Westminster, Theresa May may today be hoping no more revelations emerge and that she can move the focus back on to her own Government agenda. The PM is also trying to regain the initiative in the scandal by calling for “a new culture of respect” in politics.

Yet the culture of disrespect, summed up by Sir Michael Fallon’s claim that people like him can’t say things they would have 15 years ago, may take some time to root out. Will May measure up to her own test that politicians must “act decisively, without fear or favour, to guarantee a safe and respectful working environment for everyone in the future”?

A Tory activist says she was raped by a senior party figure and asked the Commons Clerk to pass on her concerns to Commons leader Andrea Leadsom and Chief Whip Gavin Williamson. The case didn’t go to trial in the end, but the anonymous complainant told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire show she felt ignored. The Commons Clerk insists the criminal case made it legally impossible to refer the matter formally to the House. Still, the incident again shows the need for a new complaints procedure.

Theresa May meets Jeremy Corbyn and other Westminster party leaders today to discuss a common approach. Before an ‘independent’ complaints unit is set up in Parliament, there are still difficult issues about confidentiality, transparency, natural justice, funding and any sanctions applicable. It may be that the parties themselves have to lead by example, with expulsions the only language some wrongdoers will understand. Yet some MPs are wary of ‘kangaroo courts’, and Tories recall the way David Cameron forced repayment of their expenses for things they felt were unfairly used against them.

How will any of this affect the stability of the Government? The Telegraph rightly picked up on the significance of Amber Rudd’s hint on Marr yesterday that there will be a “clearing out” of MPs and ministers guilty of misconduct. Rudd also said that it was “completely disgusting” that Sir Michael Fallon had lunged at political journalist Jane Merrick and tried to kiss her on the lips. “It was right that he stepped down,” she said. But the Times reports on trouble ahead for May, with one minister saying: “There’s neither leadership nor grip. I’ve come to the conclusion she should go. In the past, Graham Brady [as chairman of the 1922 committee of backbenchers] would have made it clear she was over. We can’t wait until two years out and her departure then would cause an immediate election.” Jeremy Corbyn too has questions to answer. He said this weekend ‘the case had been closed’ over allegations against Kelvin Hopkins before he appointed him to the Shadow Cabinet. The Times says that six Labour MPs and an official are on a ‘list’ of misconduct.

The inquiry into Damian Green starts today and yesterday one accuser, Kate Maltby, alleged there are “others who have offered to give similar evidence in private” against him. Green will need to answer claims about alleged pornography found on his computer, and Ethics chief Sue Gray will have difficult task weighing up the evidence. The inquiry may not be as quick as some assume and if it drags on pressure will build on Green to step aside. The Tories’ internal processes will address claims about Stephen Crabb, Dan Poulter, Chris Pincher and Daniel Kawczynski. A female former member of Poulter’s staff tells The Sun: “He made my skin crawl.”

The ‘i’ newspaper reports that the Tory Whips’ office was passed allegations of serious misconduct a year ago. And the Whips have some explaining to do. Former whip Gyles Brandreth told me last week that there was not just one ‘black book’ but several, kept in a safe, and that the PM had regular access. But he also recalled that in 1996 the then Chief whip sent a message after the Neil Hamilton affair that whips should “keep writing notes – he needs the information, so does the PM. But sleep easy, boys: from now on the notes will be shredded on a regular basis.” Sir John Major has a speech in Westminster Abbey tonight on ‘the responsibilities of democracy’. As the man brought down in part by ‘Back To Basics’, will he tell us more?