The Waugh Zone Monday October 16, 2017

Theresa May has dinner with Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels tonight and she’ll be hoping the perpetually thirsty European Commission President spends more time thinking than drinking. May will be accompanied by Brexit Secretary David Davis and chief ‘sherpa’ Olly Robins, while Juncker will have his utterly sober chief of staff Martin Selmayr and negotiator Michel Barnier by his side. All of them will hope things go better than the PM and Juncker’s previous disastrous Downing Street supper back in the spring.

No.10 insiders insist this dinner has been in the diary for a while, but virtually no one in Brussels, let alone Whitehall or Westminster, was expecting it. Is it a desperate move to get the EU27 to shift ground ahead of this Thursday’s summit, or just sensible prep with the PR advantage that it makes the UK look like it’s being pro-active? The Brits hope Juncker will stay off the claret and off his previous ‘whine list’ (geddit?) of complaints that the UK has not offered enough to allow a talks breakthrough. London has been encouraged by Barnier’s hints that he wants to talk trade as well as divorce terms. Given Germany is the country playing hardball, maybe a private dinner tomorrow with Angela Merkel would be just as sensible (May rang her yesterday for a chat).

I wrote last week that the ‘Phoney War’ over Brexit was set to end by Christmas, and Brexiteers have certainly been cranking up the pressure on the PM. Transport Secretary Chris Grayling told the Marr Show yesterday that UK farmers would simply grow more food in the event of a ‘no deal’ Brexit. He argued such an outcome will mainly be bad for the EU and “Britain will succeed whatever happens”. Boris, meanwhile, has been messing about in boats.

Tory Remainer MPs have realised that the fight against ‘no deal’ is a Parliamentary battle they have a chance of winning. Ken Clarke told the Today programme that while his EU Withdrawal Bill amendments had no intention of reversing the EU referendum, “Parliament can veto whatever it wants” and “a majority” of MPs would be unhappy with a ‘no deal’ outcome. “Parliament can start binding in the ultra-Right members of the Cabinet and the ultra-Left members of the Shadow Cabinet,” Clarke said. That was a nod to those of his colleagues wary of looking like they are siding with Labour’s frontbench, especially after John McDonnell warned MPs could block a ‘no deal’ Brexit.