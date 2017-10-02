The Waugh Zone Monday October 2, 2017

Boris Johnson was out running on the streets of Manchester this morning with a Gallagher. His jogging partner was not one of the Oasis brothers, but Tony Gallagher, editor of the Sun who now has a tradition of exercising with the Foreign Secretary before the conference day starts. And thanks to a new ConservativeHome poll putting him back in top spot as activists’ choice to be leader, Boris’s smile may be sunnier than ever. Acting as the party’s conscience on Brexit appears to have worked.

Although he is paid by the Telegraph, The Sun is seen as Johnson’s secret weapon (it was a crucial backer through the Brexit referendum) in targeting the voters the Tories need. Yet the backlash against his weekend interview with the paper was palpable here in Manchester yesterday, as MPs and ministers lined up with a mix of disdain, weariness, anger and ridicule. One Cabinet minister, far from a Remainer, told HuffPost UK: “People who aspire to lead the Conservatives always forget who the audience is. It’s not the membership, it’s their colleagues in Parliament”

Boris’s lack of support among fellow MPs, particularly the 2015 and 2017 intakes, is his fundamental weakness. In Parliamentary terms, his leadership hopes are marked by the loneliness of the long-distance runner. Yet as he pushes his Brexit ‘red lines’ and his allies hint that May could be out within a year, Johnson knows he can grab the headlines better than most in the Cabinet. (Only today he tells the Sun he’d like to expand his empire to take in Department for International Development).

And there is a very uneasy mood here in Manchester. One former minister told me that a PM always needs to bookend party conference with strong performances on Marr on Sunday and in the conference hall on Wednesday. She failed the first test, he pointed out. Photographers caught the PM sneezing on stage yesterday, and even loyalists (who want her to stay until Brexit) fear she has given the Tory party a nasty cold it may take years to shrug off.

What underlies the strangeness is that this is the first post-election conference in years where a party won yet lost its majority. The lack of energy compared to Labour is obvious. A clip of Damian Green being greeted by a half empty hall, with a half-hearted ‘ovation’, followed by a stumble, summed it up perfectly (see below). It was telling that the only person who really got the crowd going yesterday was someone who is not even an MP let alone in Cabinet: Ruth Davidson. Former No10 aide Katie Perrior said the policy offers so far were ‘mediocre’.

Last night, it was notable that David Davis was very active indeed on the reception circuit and in the hotel bars, moving from event to event staged by activists from Wales, Cyprus and Scotland (he ducked out just as the PM arrived). But Boris too was highly visible (again, ensuring his presence didn’t coincide with Mays, arriving at the ConHome party well after she had left).

Maybe that’s why Philip Hammond on the Today programme couldn’t resist trying to put Boris back in his box. The Chancellor said Johnson’s line that the Brexit transition couldn’t last ‘a second more’ than two years was a mere “rhetorical flourish”. And on the key issue of whether Boris could be sacked, he replied: “We all serve at the Prime Minister’s discretion it’s up to her to decide….I always operate on the principle that everybody is sackable”.

The Guardian reports MPs have texted Boris to tell him to quit. MPs tell the Times the party would weather his sacking. Yet the PM’s awkward laugh on Marr, when asked if he was sackable, may well have been seen by Boris as further licence to thrill. Unless she acts, the running sore will keep on running.