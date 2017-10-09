The Waugh Zone Monday October 9, 2017

For some Brexiteers, the biggest news last Friday was not Theresa May’s decision to defy the Shapps leadership revolt but the outcome of a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels. The hot news was that Germany and France were playing hardball, signalling they will not agree to future EU-UK trade and transition talks unless there’s much more clarity from London on our Brexit ‘divorce bill’.

The topic will sure to be the main theme today as Theresa May marks the return of the Commons with an oral statement. The overnight pre-brief was that the EU 27 should realise that after her apparent concessions in the Florence speech, “the ball is in their court”. But that ball had already been thwocked right back at the PM on Friday, and hopes of getting movement in time for the October EU summit look very slim now.

May’s main weapon in the Brexit talks is hard cash, while the EU’s is a hard deadline. The DexEu department seem pretty chilled about the prospect that the timetable will now slip to the December summit, though there are hopes that the UK’s offer on EU citizens has acted as a catalyst for progress. Officials restart talks in Brussels today but David Davis is not due to do another presser with Michel Barnier until Thursday, (insiders suggest he could shuttle to Belgium earlier if needed). Denmark’s finance minister Kristian Jensen says Brexit deals were “not rocket science” and he wants a “speedy” agreement, but smaller countries rarely get their way if the Franco-German view holds.

Barnier is more flexible in private than many think, but the FT reported that one EU ambassador told his colleagues on Friday: “We are not here to save the Tory party.” For their part, the Tory Brexiteers are ready to kick off if Berlin and Paris fail to budge. Senior backbencher Bernard Jenkin told Today that “they are just stringing us along”, adding that the “transition” should instead be “an interim period”. Expect several Eurosceptics to issue similar warnings today during May’s marathon Brexit statement (two hours judging by previous Bercow strictures). For them, ‘Stoptober’ means their party giving up its addiction to the EU for good, even without a deal. Speaking of which, Labour’s shadow Brexit minister Dianne Hayter has become the first senior figure in the party to say she expects a ‘no deal’ outcome.