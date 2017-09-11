The Waugh Zone Monday September 11, 2017

1. CHAOS THEORY

In yet another indication of the Brexit department’s smoother PR machine, David Davis has led the news overnight with his simple line on the EU (Withdrawal) Bill: “A vote against this Bill is a vote for a chaotic exit”. As MPs gear up for the second reading vote, DD’s talk of the dangers of a ‘cliff-edge’ Brexit has prompted hollow laughs from Labour and other critics, but the Government is quietly confident it has the numbers.

Ken Clarke told SkyNews it was “completely hopeless” to suggest Brexit could be reversed, in the process shooting down Tony Blair’s idea that tougher migration controls could avoid the need to exit. As for the bill, Tory Remainers like Clarke say they’re waiting for concessions at Committee Stage. One curio tonight: Justice Secretary David Lidington will close the debate for the Government. He’s not a Brexit minister, nor a Foreign Office minister. Indeed Lidington was long seen by Eurosceps as having ‘gone native’ when he was Europe minister. So why is May deploying him? First, as a former Commons Leader he knows House procedure backwards. Second, it’s precisely his mastery of EU detail that May values. Third, Tory Remainers know he was one of them. Still, it’s odd no DexEU minister is thought up to the task. Labour’s shadow Brexit minister Matt Pennycook closes for his party.

Following pressure from Tory backbenchers, extra time for debate has been granted tonight and the vote will take place after midnight. The programme motion (allocating time later in the bill’s passage) could be tight. But as the BBC’s Mark Darcy points out, the real action will come after all the votes as backbenchers rush to the table their amendments. There’s a first-come, first-served tradition, so expect a Brexit bunfight.

All these late night votes will give the Commons a 1970s air, with memories of the minority Labour government limping along. Tonight Tory MPs Andrea Jenkyns and Jack Lopresti will bring their six-month-old son to Parliament to make sure they can both vote. The Times reveals Tory MPs have even been encouraged by the whips’ office to take taxis across London or even book £150-a-night hotels to help soften the blow of all the late nights ahead. But all leave is cancelled.

As for the substance of what kind of Brexit, and transition, we are likely to get, there are two interesting Cabinet Brexiteer contributions. The Express reports that Liam Fox is playing hardball, and told pals last week he wanted to show Brussels how he had no fear of a ‘no deal’ Brexit. “My next project is give the case for WTO [World Trade Organisation] rules,” he said. Boris Johnson (on whom May now has a curious dependence, see below), told the Today programme that the current “sit rep” was that Government policy was “exactly where we were in her excellent Lancaster House speech”. But he admitted the Hammond victory on a transition phase. “maybe in implementation [it will take] a bit longer…”.

As journalists’ interest flags amid the prospect of years of dull stories about trade tariffs, there’s a couple of flag stories about today. The Sun reports a store in Brussels has already dumped the Union Flag from EU merchandise. “It’s all new, and the UK is gone because they aren’t part of Europe now,” said a sales assistant. Nigel Farage tells the Guardian how outraged he is that EU flags were waved at the Last Night Of the Proms. “I got chucked out of the Albert Hall three times last night for handing out flags inside,” said Clive Lewis. That’s Clive Lewis, a 60-year-old consultant engineer, not the Labour MP.