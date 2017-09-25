The Waugh Zone Monday September 25, 2017

When the Momentum email arrived in inboxes of tens of thousands of Labour members late on Saturday night, anti-Brexit campaigners knew the game was up. Proving just how dominant it now is in the party, the grassroots movement told supporters not to pick controversial motions backing indefinite EU single market membership or free movement of migrants.

So, here we are at a Labour conference and the big issue of our generation, Brexit, will be debated - but without any potentially embarrassing votes to change policy. “This would make the control freaks of the New Labour era blush,” said Blairite Richard Angell, irony intended. And yet for all the backlash from some MPs, even Corbyn sceptic MPs (with seats in Leave areas) have a sneaking respect for the way that JC is becoming a more, well, traditional leader.

Having ducked and dived like a pro on the Marr Show, Corbyn can now claim it’s ‘nothing to do with me guv’ as the conference prepares to vote on only an anodyne NEC statement (finished only this morning) rather than unsettling motions. Asked about the priorities ballot decision not to select Brexit, John McDonnell insisted on Today that “the leadership doesn’t control that at all”. A few hollow laughs could be heard in hotel rooms, as everyone knows that Momentum does nothing without consulting the leadership.

Yet don’t forget the role of the unions (who have lots of Leave voting members) in this carefully-orchestrated party management. It was their late decision to adopt Grenfell as a priority issue, handing rail service to Momentum instead, that left Brexit off the list. Don’t forget too that Keir Starmer wants no distractions just at the point when Labour looks like it forced May to adopt its own policy of a two-year transition which keeps us in the single market and customs union. Even if the motions had been included, they would have been ‘composited to death’ last night by the Conference Arrangements Committee, I’m told.

But divisions over Labour’s policy continue of course. Corbyn sometimes talks about the opportunities of Brexit. McDonnell said he wanted reformed free movement with a ‘European wide agreement’ to protect wages. Clive Lewis told Caroline Flint on SkyNews that opposition to EU migration “is ultimately about racism.” Andrew Gwynne refused to rule out a second referendum on Westminster Hour. Will Labour let us effectively stay in the EU even after using the out door? Earlier, MP Ben Bradshaw took part in the pro-EU march on the Brighton promenade, then took a dip in the sea as Alastair Campbell played Ode to Joy on his bagpipes (I’m not making this up). Bradshaw was wearing his skimpy Aussiebum swimming trunks, and a friend said that meant he took his ’Bollocks to Brexit’ badge a bit too literally when he emerged from the deep.

There will be a debate on Brexit today. McDonnell said it would be “extensive, thorough…I think it might be robust as well”. Yet given the strategic task of this conference is to contrast Labour unity with expected Tory disunity next week (Tim Shipman’s revelations about Hammond texting Boris, the ‘i’ reports DD ready for leadership), just how the debate goes will be telling. In his HuffPost interview, elections chief Andrew Gwynne warned against any heckles or boos that could tear the party apart. “[Debate] has to be done in a comradely fashion and it has to be done remembering that the eyes of the country are on us.”