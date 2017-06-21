1. OTHER THERESA

“There is no Mayism!” She got that right, alright. The PM’s irritated riposte, at the launch of her ill-fated Tory manifesto four long weeks ago, was borne out with a vengeance today. The Queen’s Speech, a ruthlessly filleted version of her very personal policy programme, leaves little trace of Theresa Mary May on its pages.

Hemmed in by her own side, by the Democratic Unionist Party and the strengthened ranks of Opposition, she has a two-year legislative agenda that looks thin on radicalism but thick with problems. Like a malnourished child, her minority government has a bloated bellyful of EU exit bills that belies its emaciated and deeply weakened nature.

The Brexit legislation is fraught with danger, but even supposedly ‘big ticket’ items like the counter-terrorism plan are prone to civil liberties spats with her own MPs and others. The rest of the bills, from whiplash compensation to armed forces flexible working, felt like true heirs to John Major’s ‘cones hotlines’.

The Economist famously slammed her as Theresa ‘Maybe’ last year, attacking her caution as dithering indecision. She reacted by showing the ‘other Theresa’, the bold risk-taker who talks about ‘no deal’ with the EU and calls snap elections for fun. Today, her innate caution was firmly reimposed by brute Parliamentary arithmetic.

In her own speech in the Commons, May tried to project her vision, talking repeatedly about her “compassionate” Conservatism (some of her MPs gamely tried to praise her “liberal Conservative” credo) and the need to help ordinary people. But in the wake of her failure to show leadership in response to the Grenfell Tower disaster, her words felt like ashes on the floor of the House of Commons. She finally said sorry for her central government’s failures, but it had taken nearly a week to do so. Why didn’t she apologise to the residents herself, we asked later. “This was clearly addressing the residents of Grenfell through Parliament,” one spokesman said.

When a Prime Minister’s authority is so withered that she sends her deputy to the backbench 1922 Committee after her Queen’s Speech, you know she’s a leader in name only. The real problem for ministers of all stripes that this slimmed down programme makes them look like a Zombie government too. In what felt like a telling indicator of the ill-health of the government, Brexiteer pin-up Boris Johnson was himself filleted by Eddie Mair on the radio later, suffering a brain fade that rivalled Diane Abbott’s a few weeks back. One Tory backbencher told me last night that the most baffling decision by May was to reappoint Jeremy Hunt. “He was the most toxic thing on the doorstep among public sector workers,” the MP said. Add in worries about school cuts, reiterated by teachers today, and you can see why many are itching for a really fresh start under a new leader.