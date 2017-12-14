The Waugh Zone Thursday December 14, 2017

There was total silence, then shock and surprise as the tellers last night read out the Government’s defeat on a ‘meaningful vote’ on Brexit. To attend the crunch vote, some MPs had to miss out on their annual treat of an exclusive showing of the Doctor Who Christmas special. And after ‘Remainer rebels’ backed Dominic Grieve’s amendment, some will feel the Commons right now is a time-travelling Tardis (though it’s smaller on the inside) transporting the Tory party back to the Europe wars of the Major era.

There is a curious role reversal of Eurosceptics attacking people like Grieve for disloyalty. Nadine Dorries didn’t hold back last night, with calls to deselect all 11 Tory rebels. Stephen Hammond, who was sacked as party vice chairman last night, told Today he and others voted “to give parliament sovereignty”. Put to Grieve that the knives were now out for him, the former Attorney General told Newsnight: “I’m not concerned about knives...I’m not going to be bothered by that at all.” He added that “I’m sure the Government will be defeated” next week too, on his other amendment removing a fixed Exit Date from the EU (Withdrawal) Bill.

The knives are also out for Chief Whip Julian Smith, with ministers muttering he was to blame for the failure to properly brief the DUP last week and had failed to work out how serious the rebellion was. Smith’s threat to sue anyone accusing whips of bullying tactics was seen as naïve (the Standard reported one female Remainer had been ‘reduced to tears’). Laura Kuenssberg had a neat vignette that young Tory Paul Masterson decided to abstain after a ‘chat’ with Gavin Williamson. We spotted a physically wavering Vicky Ford being guided through the Government lobby by Philip Hammond last night too. Yet it was Labour’s whipping that was crucial, getting its own Leavers like Dennis Skinner to back the party, and leaving just Kate Hoey and Frank Field backing the Government.

Brexiteer Bernard Jenkin last night came up with his own label for the rebels, dubbing them Brexinos (‘Brexit In Name Only’) who wanted to stay under EU trade rules and courts. No.10 insists last night’s vote doesn’t really matter and hints Dominic Raab’s legislative plan for a ‘meaningful vote’ will be added at Report Stage. Our Owen Bennett points out the defeat was harmful but not fatal in any way. We saw a spot of political GBH last night, not murder. The real problem for Remainers is that even if they remove an Exit Date and vote to reject May’s Brexit deal later this year, the EU may not want to give us more time for talks anyway. And the most worrying thing for them should be that last night was a matter of supreme irrelevance to many in Brussels.