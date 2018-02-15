The Waugh Zone Thursday February 15, 2018

Tory and Labour Remainers greeted Boris Johnson’s Valentine’s Day message with all the enthusiasm of a partner presented with a bunch of limp flowers bought at a late-night petrol station: too little, too late, too cheap. Brexiteers were however delighted that at last someone was making the ‘positive’ case for an open, welcoming Britain outside the EU – and was reminding us all of the ‘forgotten majority’ who voted to exit in 2016.

Johnson tried to be on his best behaviour, and stuck largely to Theresa May’s Florence script that the UK’s ‘bespoke’ deal with the EU would seek to diverge from or replicate European regulations on a case-by-case basis. Yet when asked if he could quit the Cabinet if his own red lines weren’t met, he ducked the question. Why would such a verbal gymnast fail to have a ready answer that pledged his unequivocal loyalty to the PM? As we discuss in our CommonsPeople podcast, he wants to keep his options open about the Tory leadership and knows he is one of the few in Cabinet whose arguments carry the leverage of a damaging resignation threat.

His speech was largely detail-free, but he did make a stab at a new wish-list for divergence, where the UK could ‘fish our own fish’, ban live animal exports, cut VAT on fuel ‘and other products’ (tampons?), develop new stem cell rules and even ‘innovative’ financial regulation. But some Brexiteers I spoke to were worried by his hint that some EU rules could remain even after a transition. “When it comes to standards for washing machines or hairdryers and vacuum cleaners, it may very well make sense for us to remain in alignment,” Boris admitted. Remainers think Boris has an open relationship with the truth. But some Leaver colleagues also doubt his loyalty to their cause and fear he could roll over to back a soggy Cabinet compromise at Chequers next week.

The best bits of Boris’s speech came when he captured the emotional disconnect between Brits and the EU, the basic need to know who is making your laws, to “interrogate them in our own language”, and know ‘how to remove them’. And it’s worth pointing out there’s no signs of ‘buyer’s remorse’ among Leave voters. Today, we have a powerful report from Thorntree, Middlesbrough, which returned the highest Brexit vote in the country (an eye-popping 83%). The main gripe from its residents is one to worry both Boris and the PM alike: they feel betrayed that the famous battlebus promise of cash for the NHS hasn’t been delivered.