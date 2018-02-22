The Waugh Zone Thursday February 22, 2018

The EU Exit and Trade (Strategy and Negotiations) Sub-Committee meets in Chequers around 2pm this afternoon. No.10 warned us yesterday the meeting could go on until 10pm, or even later. The Cabinet may be more united than many think as it gathers in the wood-panelled Tudor splendour of the PM’s country house. It is certainly united around not wanting any disagreements to spill over into a crisis that could topple Theresa May.

Some of the issues may seem intractable, but recent speeches by Boris Johnson and David Davis suggested they are coalescing around close alignment of rules as a starting point, with the crucial power to diverge later. Some Remainers in Cabinet think that the heavy lifting was already done last year, when the PM’s Florence speech signalled a status-quo transition and longer-term fudge that secured the December deal with the EU.

And as with that pre-Christmas deal, today may see an agreement on some elegantly crafted Whitehall-ese that persists with the ‘bespoke’, Canada-plus model which will maintain unity right through to this October’s crunch EU summit and Exit Day itself next year. The actual text produced could see another form of semantic gymnastics including ‘mutual recognition’ of rules and the state of the Irish border.

Some ministers think that Brussels will buy the fudge for the time being, but privately hope it will put its foot down and give the UK a reality check once the transition starts and a trade deal is really hammered down (not least on financial services and what some call the ‘bonkers’ customs union plans). Some think mutual self-interest will trump all. Yet others fear the EU27 will drive too hard a bargain on trade rule ‘recognition’ and replication. A new slide from the Commission yesterday suggested it would reject May’s ‘three baskets’ plan for variable levels of future regulation. One key question is whether the Cabinet committee will today come up with a Plan B or a basket case of a negotiation. Let’s see.

The flare-up over the implementation period yesterday, with backbench Brexiteers warning against any language that allows endless transition, was another indication of how fragile the current unity can be. But never forget that for Brussels, helping patch up Tory divisions is not their priority. And some in the EU think Cabinet Remainers and Leavers are united by one thing: a desire for cherry-picking. Will they stick to a ‘no cherries, no cake’ approach?