The Waugh Zone Thursday February 8, 2018

The second meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Brexit is due to start at 11am. Our Owen had some intel on the first meeting yesterday, with one of those present revealing there were some “robust” exchanges, and “people lived up to their stereotypes”. Most tellingly, the PM didn’t put forward her own position on the immigration and Northern Ireland questions. The Sun reports that NI Secretary Karen Bradley has been added to the sub-committee, shifting its balance back towards Remain to help allies like Philip Hammond outnumber Boris Johnson’s merry crew.

Today’s discussion is about the future relationship with the EU. Remainers are happy to have won the battle on transition, yet will they push harder on alignment and demand different customs plans? The temptation will be to fudge it all with principles rather than specifics, but Brussels is ready to impose its own specifics if we don’t. David Cameron used to patronisingly refer to Eurosceptic hardliners as “the Bills [Cash] and Bernards [Jenkin]”. But the Bills and Bernards (as well as No Surrender DUP MPs) know they now have real power if the Cabinet looks like selling them out.

Leavers were last night dismissive of the latest assessment papers released to MPs, even though the figures warned of a different kind of ‘Brexit bill’ – a big negative impact on Leave voting areas like the North East. No 10 points out that its (as yet unknown) “bespoke” deal has not been modelled. Yet that puts a hell of a lot of weight on such modelling when it is finally done later this year. It reminds me of the Butler Inquiry’s main finding that Blair’s WMD dossier meant “more weight was placed on the intelligence than it would bear”. Will Treasury officials finesse their Brexit verdict later this year with a fan-chart of outcomes to keep everyone happy? Maybe.

I wonder if anyone in the sub-committee will mention the need to reassure Japanese businesses in places like the North East? May, Hammond and Greg Clark are due to meet Japanese firms including carmakers Nissan and Toyota. The impact assessment suggests the industry could face a 13% rise in manufacturing costs. Clark somehow reassured the companies in 2016 to keep on investing, but will he be as successful once the bespoke deal is published this autumn?

Meanwhile, anti-Brexit group Best for Britain has dismissed the Telegraph front page story (curiously written by Nick Timothy, May’s former chief of staff) about George Soros’ decision to fund it. Spin docs for the group have for months been open about Soros’ backing. What should worry the UK more perhaps is the line in the new Merkel Government’s statement of intent, that it will “make Germany more attractive for financial institutions”. Frankfurt can’t challenge the City of London for scale, but it could tempt some firms its way. Then again, Liz Truss revealed last night that young voters have told her they are “bored of Brexit”.