The Waugh Zone Thursday January 18, 2018

Theresa May is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the British military academy in Sandhurst today, returning the favour after he welcomed her to Paris last year. Beyond the smiles for the cameras, hacks will be looking for tensions and splits as we usher in another chapter in the love-hate relationship between our two countries. I remember attending a rather awkward summit between Tony Blair and Jacques Chirac at Lancaster House in 2003, after fierce rows over Iraq and ahead of plans to mark the 100th anniversary of the ‘entente cordiale’. One Blair adviser said at the time that “Tony has this odd respect for Chirac…It’s an S&M thing”. Indeed, both men announced Anglo-French military cooperation while stressing closer European defence capability would not undermine Nato. Plus ca change.

Of course one thing that definitely is changing is our membership of the EU. May’s decision to pay an extra £44m to maintain border security in Calais sounds like a classic compromise. Moreover it seems a microcosm of what will happen after Brexit: we pay a bit more (sometimes a lot more) to keep the best bits of our current arrangements, with mutual self-interest (the French don’t really want to shift UK passport control back to Dover and neither do we) the real factor.

Still, some Eurosceptics think it’s a travesty to hand over more money. Iain Duncan Smith is warning against ‘bungs’, and the Mail, Sun, Telegraph and Express are all unhappy about us giving France more cash, taking more child migrants and getting just the Bayeux Tapestry on loan in return. The Sun has a spoof Bye-EU Tapestry that has delighted Leavers but upset some Remainers (who point out it depicts decapitated Europeans as a finale). Former Cabinet minister Justine Greening rose from her ‘naughty corner’ seat yesterday to warn that young, pro-EU constituents in her London constituency may one day want to ‘undo’ Brexit. The Tories are already claiming that’s exactly what Labour signalled it wanted to do by opposing the Third Reading of the EU (Withdrawal) Bill last night.

International Trade Minister Greg Hands (a former Remainer but now committed ‘best-from-Brexit’ advocate) has talked to HuffPost Germany about how EU citizens currently in the UK will secure full rights thanks to the PM’s Brussels deal last month. Hands, whose wife is German and children are bilingual, also reveals how his nine-year-old son wept on being told the result of the 2016 EU referendum (he feared his parents would have to separate). With the Sandhurst press conference due later, let’s see if Macron wipes a tear, even a crocodile one, at the prospect of the UK quitting the EU. More likely is a gallic shrug and a twinkle in the banker-turned-President’s eye at the prospect of Paris grabbing some City of London jobs.