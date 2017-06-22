The Waugh Zone Thursday June 22, 2017

1. BRUSSELS MUSCLE, COMMONS HUSTLE

Divorce in Britain is at a 45-year low, the FT reports today. But is our looming divorce from the EU going to be amicable or acrimonious, smooth or rough? That’s the biggest question of our times and, as Dominic Grieve said in an impressive speech yesterday, “everything else in politics is subordinate to this issue”.

I’ve done a WaughZone special HERE on how the Queen’s Speech really did prove “there is no Mayism’ (“I know you journalists like to write about it,” the PM told us in Halifax, a political lifetime ago).

The set of bills certainly underlined the sheer scale of the Parliamentary trench warfare Theresa May now faces. And Grieve, one of those Tory Remainers who now have the Government’s fate in their hands, pointed out that he would only vote for “a sensible outcome” (in fact “sensible”, rather than “soft” Brexit is the favoured phrase of many from the Osborneites to Lib Dems and some in Labour). Ominously for the whips, Grieve warned: “the totality of opinion in this House will start to matter very much” in the next two years.

The election result means that she will now be fighting on two fronts, in Brussels and back home. With or without the DUP (and it looks like ‘with’), May will have to get her eight Brexit bills, particularly the huge ‘Reform Bill’, through the Commons and there will be some titanic battles over just what shape they take. The PM said “we seek to build consensus as we take bills through this House”, a hint that she knows it’s not just her Cabinet but her MPs who will ultimately decide the nature of our divorce settlement.

There’s a lot of excitable talk about the Scottish Parliament and the House of Lords preparing to derail Brexit. Yet much of it is overblown. Scottish Secretary David Mundell said last year the Repeal Bill was likely to be “subject of a legislative consent process” in Holyrood, but the Supreme Court made plain that would have no legal force. And in the Lords, no matter what the Lib Dems say, it’s Labour which has the numbers that count and its leader Baroness Smith made clear yesterday the Salisbury Convention would apply even to this minority government.

Smith’s bigger, more important point about Salisbury was one that No.10 was stressing yesterday (though for different reasons): the primacy of the Commons is all. And she added this: “the House of Commons has Primacy - not the Executive or Government”. What really could cause a constitutional crisis is if ministers try to slip Henry VIII powers into the Repeal Bill. The PM said yesterday “Not every problem can be solved by an Act of Parliament”. Yet it’s clear many of her own problems can be created by them.

A new report by think tank UK in a Changing EU predicts a ‘chaotic’ hard Brexit, largely because Jonathan Portes and Prof John Curtice think there’s no way May can back away from migration control. For all his talk of transitional deals, Chancellor Philip Hammond, who did the morning media round without much trouble, still hasn’t come up with a way to square that particular circle.

Meanwhile, the PM heads off to Brussels for a summit where Emmanuel Macron will be the star and she will be a bit player. She’ll preview her “big and generous” post-Brexit citizens’ rights offer. But as Politico points out, there is no time scheduled for a response to May’s statement. Once again, she could be met with a deafening silence.