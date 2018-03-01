The Waugh Zone Thursday March 1, 2018

The Cabinet this morning has its special Brexit meeting to hammer out the UK position on withdrawal, transition and future trade. Of course, much of the detail could be missing from Theresa May’s speech tomorrow, and it will be interesting to see if anyone who wasn’t at last week’s Chequers meeting has the guts to make a serious intervention around the Cabinet table today. With so many issues unresolved, will they be the ‘rubber stamp’ they once accused Blair’s top team of being?

Following Cabinet, the PM meets EU council president Donald Tusk for a working lunch in Downing Street. It’s unclear if cake is on the dessert menu. It’s also unclear if May will risk any dastardly Brussels leaks of her speech by giving Tusk a full sneak preview, or a limited one. “Ambitious managed divergence” is unlikely to satisfy him, so keep an eye out for his headline-generating, pop-song-laden Twitter feed this afternoon.

As I said yesterday, the real risk with the EU’s draft withdrawal agreement text was that it would prompt an almighty backlash on the Irish border issue, and raise temperatures at the very moment when cooler heads on both sides are trying to sort a deal. The Sun and the Times go big on David Davis’s letter to Tory MPs warning he won’t agree to pay the Brexit divorce bill unless Brussels ditches its Irish border option. Even Nick Boles, who seems to be a bellwether of Tory backbench mood, says “I will not be bullied by an arrogant Commission conspiring with opposition parties”. Tory hardliners are rubbing their hands that Brussels has confirmed Leave voters’ worst impressions, raising the prospect of a ‘no deal’ Brexit (here’s Six Ways we could end up there).

Boris Johnson is more suspicious of his own side after the leak of his own letter hinting the UK should play hardball and consider a hard border. One Bojo ally tells the Daily Telegraph that Tory Remainers were to blame: “The Irish border issue is being used as a proxy war to stop Brexit.” One leading Tory Remainer, Ruth Davidson isn’t giving up though, telling the paper that Boris’ Camden/Westminster comments showed a “casual disregard” of the Irish problem and proved more “serious minds” were needed.

The Business Select Committee has a report warning of the Brexit dangers for the car industry. But Leavers will point to Toyota’s pledge yesterday to build its new generation Auris model at its Burnaston factory in Derbyshire, securing 3,000 jobs in the process. And jobs and the economy are ultimately what may end up concentrating minds on both sides of the Channel. While we all focus on May’s Big Speech tomorrow for any extra detail or change, Tusk’s draft paper next week is the one to watch as it tries to address the crunch issues of trade and transition. More brinkmanship certainly won’t work.