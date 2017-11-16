The Waugh Zone Thursday November 16, 2017

When Theresa May woke up this morning, you can imagine her relief that the top two early news headlines were these: the $400m sale of a Leonardo painting and Zimbabwe coup speculation. Yes, for the first time this month, she’s got through a whole week without a Cabinet resignation. As her chief of staff Gavin Barwell helpfully reminded us on Twitter, she still has a lot on her plate (including the Damian Green ‘misconduct’ inquiry). But after a better than usual PMQs, May toured the Commons Tea Room to cheer up her troops. It’s notable how many of her allies keep insisting these days she really, really is ‘chipper’ and ‘upbeat’. Do they protest too much?

With the Budget less than a week away, John McDonnell has been on the airwaves ahead of a speech demanding ‘emergency’ measures such as a halt in Universal Credit and public service cash injections. Budget and Brexiteer-fuelled headaches are never far away for May and the Times’ Matt Chorley today reports Cabinet unease that Michael Gove has been trying to ‘audition’ for Philip Hammond’s job. After a previous monologue on financial matters two weeks ago, Gove is said to have used “lots of long, economicky words” at Cabinet this week.

As for Brexit itself, David Davis is in Berlin today for a speech and Q&A. But after last night’s EU Withdrawal Bill votes (one saw a Government majority of just 12), it’s no surprise the PM was notably conciliatory yesterday to the Tory MPs dubbed by the Telegraph ‘the Brexit Mutineers’. May said she was “listening carefully to those who wish to improve the bill”. And the Standard reported last night that 21 rebels are now lined up to defy her on the key issue of writing an Exit Day onto the face of the legislation.

That 21 figure may be seen by the whips as far too high. Yet the rebels will be emboldened by the collapse of post-Brexit plans for a new lorry park in Dover, and the Home Affairs Committee report that ‘urgent action’ is needed to prevent ‘no deal’ trade chaos at our borders. Brexiteers and Remainers alike may point to new stats showing a record number of EU workers in the UK in the year after the referendum vote. Ahead of the crunch EU summit, the Sun says May is to offer an extra £20bn on top of the £18bn already pledged in Florence. Paying more is one issue where Gove is supportive of the PM and DD. Will other Brexiteers swallow that, as well as a possible fudging of the Exit Day issue (with a reserve power to amend it)? They might.