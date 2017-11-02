The Waugh Zone Thursday November 2, 2017

Just minutes before Sir Michael Fallon entered Downing Street yesterday for his fateful chat with the Prime Minister, fellow veteran Tory MP Gary Streeter tweeted his verdict on the May Government: “Feels increasingly like 92-97 parl: no majority, no money, ripping ourselves apart over EU. That lasted 5 years. Oh dear.” And after the Defence Secretary’s resignation over sexual impropriety last night, Streeter could well have added this to his litany of 1990s retro-gloom: ‘Back To Basics is Back’.

For Theresa May, the immediate priority is to appoint a new head of the MoD (she herself had to take on the Defence Secretary’s formal duties overnight, which says everything). But her bigger problem is the wider stench of decay that now hangs around her administration, a mere 15 months into her premiership. Will Damian Green, another absolutely key, loyal ally, be next to quit? His departure would in many ways be an even bigger blow than May losing her joint chiefs off staff after the snap election disaster. For some reason, the Cabinet Office refuses to say whether Sue Gray – the wonderfully titled Director General of Propriety and Ethics - is investigating Green, even though I’m told she is investigating Mark Garnier.

As for Fallon, the once-reliable former ‘Minister for the Today programme’ was obviously absent from that show this morning. I’ve written a mini-analysis of his rise-and-fall career (the chess-loving, wine-quaffing veteran has had several comebacks) HERE. I’m told he simply couldn’t guarantee fresh stories would emerge about his flirtatious conduct over the years. More serious allegations swirl about him however, and the Mail claims Chief Whip Gavin Williamson advised the PM to sack him. Williamson, who is seen by some colleagues as incredibly ambitious for further promotion (he expected a big new job if May’s election gamble had succeeded), is a key figure to the next steps.

Two key factors matter: whether allegations are part of a pattern of behaviour, and Andrea Leadsom’s new sexual misconduct test (warning of serious consequences for conduct that makes women and men feel ‘uncomfortable’). One former minister linked to recent claims tells me there is ‘a big difference between unfaithful conduct and improper conduct’ such as unconsensual, sexualised behaviour. Still, there is a danger for May that Tory backbenchers mutter this is all about ‘political correctness’, a danger not helped by Fallon’s line that ‘what was acceptable 10, 15 years ago is not now’. Many think it wasn’t acceptable then either. Labour MPs in particular remember how Fallon attacked Ed Miliband’s patriotism, as well as Jeremy Corbyn’s. Although many Tories are sad to see him go, the Opposition isn’t.

For May, her allies believe that the fact that she is a female PM and unimpeachable herself on sexual propriety matters is a big strength right now. Ruth Davidson told the Spectator awards last night that “the house-clearing” “is going to be done – and needs to happen – in the next few weeks months and years ahead”. She added there May needed some “pretty big shovels for the Aegean stable.” And on the Today prog, she added: “the dam has broken on this now…the boys’ own locker room culture has prevailed and it’s all a bit of a laugh, has got to stop”.

She may be right that we have seen a watershed on sexual harassment in politics. But the cycle of growth and decay that dominates Westminster is hard to defy. The old Westminster maxim is that Labour scandals are always about money and Tory ones always about sex. It was under a Labour government that the expenses saga broke in the 2000s, and under the Conservatives that ‘back to basics’ surfaced in the 1990s. With Brexit looming, May has enough money worries on her plate, but does she have the mettle to put the public interest ahead of party interest and root out the sex pests? That really would be a legacy worth having.