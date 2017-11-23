The Waugh Zone Thursday November 23, 2017

It’s the morning after the Budget before and both Philip Hammond and Theresa May will be pleased that he’s steadied the Tory ship, at least for now. Yet while the Chancellor may have safeguarded his own job and earnings, the public may feel much more gloomy about theirs. The big story of yesterday was the severe growth downgrades for the UK, just as we are heading for Brexit (and in contrast to growth upgrades in the rest of the EU and global economy). The impact of that on Britons’ wages (see below) is now becoming clear.

As I said in my WaughZone Budget Special HERE, the Office for Budget Responsibility’s Robert Chote yesterday sounded like the Robert Chote of old, when he regularly gutted Budgets for the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The IFS has its traditional ‘Day After’ briefing at lunchtime, yet it may find it difficult to trump the way Chote ridiculed the stamp duty changes, pointed up Brexit negatives and highlighted that our earnings and GDP would be much lower than anyone forecast. The IFS’s Paul Johnson told the BBC that Hammond provided ‘almost no money for public housing’. He added that while the £25bn Budget spending eased austerity temporarily, the cuts programme had been extended by at least another year. We may get more on the latter later.

Overall, what was most odd about Hammond’s package yesterday was that it felt like a pre-election Budget rather than a post-election one. Bits of cash here and there for various interest groups, as well as buying off Brexit rebels and Universal Credit rebels alike. Yet that underlines the strange (majority-free) political waters in which we all now sail, as our exit from the EU looms on the horizon. For all his talk about looking at the long term, Hammond appears to be just trying to survive from Budget to Budget. For both him and the PM, getting to the new Year, and then getting to Brexit in 2019, seem to be the real timelines behind yesterday’s announcements. In the FT, former Treasury chief Nick Macpherson rightly says that Hammond’s first Budget of the new Parliament was “eminently forgettable”. But that may be its point, simply to avoid making more waves in this uncertain ocean. Asked by Today if he was a Brexit convert now, Hammond replied: “Look, I’m focused on getting this done”.

So what about the alternative? Also on the Today programme, John McDonnell tried to make his case that the real political choice ignored by Hammond was to borrow (and tax) more to invest in the economy. But after he failed to remember national debt interest figures on Daily Politics yesterday, Mishal Hussain pressed him and he replied he didn’t need the stats in his head because “that is why we have iPads and advisers etc”. He hit back at the BBC’s “trite form of journalism”.