The Waugh Zone Thursday November 30, 2017

When Theresa May met Donald Trump privately in the White House in January, she came away genuinely shocked at his superficial knowledge of policy but still felt it was in the UK’s national interest to maintain the ‘special relationship’. Within hours, she was reminded of just how unpredictable and unreliable an ally Trump would prove as he ordered a Muslim travel ban just before she flew out of the country. After an embarrassing refusal to criticise him directly, eventually she indirectly criticised the travel ban.

May is overseas once more and will have to be much more robust with the US President this time as she deals with a media Q&A in Jordan later. Trump’s decision to hit back at her personally on Twitter last night marks an unprecedented breakdown in US-UK relations. But so too was May’s earlier decision to authorise her official spokesman to directly attack Trump (she was in Iraq at the time but still managed to get out a message that his actions were ‘wrong’). May will be wary of fueling the row further, and attacking Trump on camera is much bigger stakes than getting your spokesman to do it, but her own reputation is very much on the line. For all her hopes of a ‘special relationship’, she’s found out she’s not so special to Trump after all. From trade protectionism to anti-Muslim rhetoric, she now knows he really means it when he says ‘America First’.

Those of us who travelled with the PM in January were struck by just how determined she was to swallow any political difficulties over getting close to Trump. But what was most extraordinary was the way a State Visit (playing on Trump’s vanity of meeting the Queen) was used as a bargaining chip, without any serious consideration of the reputational risk to Her Majesty and her government. Of course the Queen has shaken hands with some unsavoury characters over the years, but the prospect of mass demos outside Buckingham Palace is real. That’s why the visit has been put on the back-burner and all sorts of ways of downgrading it considered. Some in Government point out Trump had a warm welcome in Paris this year from Macron, sans serious disruption, but no such prospect is likely here. Forget the snap election, inviting Trump to the UK could turn out to be one of the worst decisions of May’s political life.

Sajid Javid was the first Cabinet minister to be firm with his response last night, saying “I refuse to let it go”. Education Secretary Justine Greening preferred cold contempt today as she underlined how May was seeking to avoid long term damage to US-UK relations. “Our relationship with Us has longevity that will remain after Presidents come and go. This is a President that behaves unlike any other in the nature of the tweets he puts out,” she told Today. But behind the scenes, some in the Cabinet may now advise the PM that a State Visit should be shelved indefinitely. Don’t forget Trump’s term is due to end in January 2021, May’s government technically won’t end until June 2022. The President may find he’s the subject of a different kind of travel ban himself.

Poor Theresa Scrivener, the British woman with six followers and a locked Twitter name @theresamay, may be feeling bombarded today after being wrongly addressed in Trump’s original tweet. And it’s a measure of the asymmetry of power of Twitter itself that Trump’s ratio of followers-to-following is nearly 1 million to 1. (He has 43 million followers but follows just 45 people).

Among the 45 people he follows is right-winger Ann Coulter, who was on the Today programme defending the President and giving an insight into the workings of his brain. Coulter said she didn’t bother checking Twitter bios, so had no idea she was spreading Britain First’s propaganda. Not that it mattered, as she kept saying ‘a video is a video’. “You guys have the Muslims, we have the Central Americans and the Muslims,” Coulter added. And that’s really what this is about: immigration and fear of ‘the other’. As abhorrent as Coulter’s views are, she does give real insight into Trump’s determination to both excuse and use far-right, white supremacist lies to exploit his own voters’ fears about migration. What’s truly shocking perhaps is that anyone, particularly in No.10, should be shocked by that.